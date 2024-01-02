What were the top single-family home sales around Rock Hill in 2023? Here’s the rundown

Waterfront homes in Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Tega Cay topped the $2-million mark as some of the most expensive real estate deals of 2023 for single-family houses.

York, Lancaster and Chester counties had 135 home sales at $1 million or more, a review of local land records by The Herald found. Eight sales topped $2 million, and one approached the $4 million mark.

The common theme was water. The highest-priced sales are almost exclusively on Lake Wylie or the Catawba River.

Here’s a look at the eight biggest home sales for 2023:

▪ A more than 10,000-square-foot Lake Wylie home is by far the most expensive home sale of 2023. The River Oaks home built in 2005 sold in July for almost $3.7 million. That price is almost $1 million more than the next most expensive sale, and is one of four River Oaks homes to sell for $1 million or more.

The high-dollar home faces the main channel of Lake Wylie. Online listings this summer showed a six bedroom, nine-bath home with a gated entrance, driveway fountain, dock, boat lifts and eight garages. The home is in northern Lake Wylie, off Pole Branch Road, with the North Carolina line just to the north and to the east, across the lake.

▪ An Indian Land home sold in October for $2.7 million, but more for future business potential than its living features. The Barberville Road site is just off Fort Mill Parkway, in an area rapidly developing with new business. The 1975 construction on almost 7 acres already is zoned for general business use. The home that sold there is about 1,800 square feet.

▪ A Watergarden Street home in Lake Wylie sold for more than $2.5 million. The August sale is for a more than 7,500-square-foot home on a small cove. The 2010 custom construction includes a basement, saltwater pool, outdoor living area and private dock in the gated Handsmill community, according to property listings. It has six bedrooms, with five full and two half bathrooms.

▪ A Tega Cay home on Snapper Point sold in September for almost $2.2 million. It’s one of two million-dollar sales off Windjammer Drive and Tega Cay Drive, an area known for its Lake Wylie access at Windjammer Park. The almost 6,000-square-foot home built in 2020 sits on a lakefront cul-de-sac. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The custom home also has a walkout basement, according to property listings.

▪ A Blue River Road home, off Pole Branch Road in Lake Wylie, sold in August for more than $2.1 million. The 2008 custom construction is more than 7,700 square feet, just south of the North Carolina line. The five-bed, six-bath home is near but not on the lake. The house sits on almost 5 acres, and includes a pool and outdoor living space.

▪ A Driftwood Circle home in Fort Mill sold in June for $2.1 million. The 1999 construction is almost 5,000 square feet. It’s one of three million-dollar-sales on a tip of South Carolina peninsula that’s only accessible by road from North Carolina at Bessbrook Road. The five-bedroom, five-bath home sits on Lake Wylie with dock access, and it’s across the water from the main peninsula of Tega Cay.

▪ A Hendon Row home in Fort Mill sold for $2 million on April 14. The more than 5,700-square-foot home in the Beckenham subdivision of Dobys Bridge Road is across the Catawba River from Goat Island on the Rock Hill side. Online listings this spring for the four-bedroom, six-bath home advertised a 14-acre property with 1,400 feet of river frontage.

▪ A home on Crowders Creek near S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie sold for $2 million in August. The Salem Drive home was built in 2009 at almost 5,000 square feet. It’s across Crowders Creek from the River Hills gated subdivision. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath waterfront construction has a pool, two kitchens and outdoor living space, according to online listings.

2023 Fort Mill, Indian Land home sales

At the $1 million or more price point, Fort Mill and Indian Land had the most total sales in 2023. Many were clustered in the same neighborhoods or on the same streets. In Fort Mill alone, a half dozen areas had pockets of home sales at $1 million or more.

Lake Wylie, Tega Cay and Rock Hill each had areas with million-dollar sales bunched together. Lancaster, Clover, York and other areas had more scattered sales.

Use the map below to see all 135 sales by community, address, sales date, square footage and year built. Blue icons are $1 million or more. Red icons are $2 million or more.

Homes sales for new development

This list includes homes sold from one homeowner (or a builder) to another. It doesn’t include the many sales of vacant residential property where developers and builders buy or sell lots.

Some sales are completely wooded parcels. Others may have a home or mobile home, but are sold as large tracts zoned to allow new subdivision construction.

York County alone lists 43 million-dollar-or-more transactions listed as vacant residential. They involve 337 properties and about 1,700 acres. Sales range from $1 million to $12 million. Combined, they totaled more than $117 million.

There are another dozen properties in eight sales listed as farm use or governmental. They involve large farm or timber tracts, or properties sold by public groups like a school district. Some could be used for residential development. They range from $1.3 million to $5.2 million, and combined cover more than 1,100 acres.

Lancaster and Chester counties have similar sales involving developers and large tracts. Also, the list and map of million-dollar home sales don’t include apartments.