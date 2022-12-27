These were Topeka's 2022 homicide victims. They ranged in age from 6 months to 81 years

Eleven of Topeka's 17 homicide victims in 2022 were shot.

Two died from blunt trauma injuries, one in a traffic crash and three in ways that haven't been made public.

Two of this year's victims were female while 15 were male.

They have varied in age from 6 months to 81 years.

While homicide victims here have historically tended to be mostly young, this year's group was more diverse in terms of age.

Those victims included an infant and at least one person each in their teens, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Not all Topeka homicide deaths are on the list

The Capital-Journal compiled that information after acquiring a list Wednesday of the homicides Topeka police have recorded in 2022 from Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

The list includes 17 homicides, up from 14 last year.

The list doesn't include Jennifer R. Johnson, who faces a Shawnee County District Court charge alleging she murdered a dependent Topeka woman — Andrea Mauer, 37, who died Jan. 28 — by depriving her of care.

Topeka police don't list Mauer's death among homicides for 2022 because that case — filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt — was investigated at the state level and not by Topeka police, Nichols said.

Likewise, the three people killed in apparent self-defense this past year by civilians in Topeka are listed among the city's 2022 homicide victims, as Topeka police investigated those cases, but the three people killed in apparent self-defense by police officers aren't.

"The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all officer-involved shootings," Nichols said. "The Topeka Police Department only reports crime data relating to crimes it investigated."

Three cases are considered justifiable

Three of this year's homicides are listed as apparently being justifiable. Those are the killings of the following:

• Donald Woolbridge, 81, fatally shot Oct. 24 in the 3300 block of S.E. Fremont.

• Raymond Davis, 29, fatally shot Nov. 4 in front of 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• And Dustin E. Oats, 42, fatally shot Nov. 11 at S.W. 29th and Villa West Drive.

These cases involve no current charges

No arrests have been made in two of this year's homicides.

In those cases, Mack Lee, 39, was found deceased Jan. 14 at 608 S.W. Lincoln, Apt. 1, and KeShawn Ivy, 24, was fatally shot Sept. 1 at 1187 S.W. Lincoln.

In two cases, arrests were made, but no record could be found this past week of anyone currently facing charges.

Dustin Clayton, 35, was fatally shot April 23 in the 500 block of S.W. Lane. A man was arrested, but no record could be found of that man's having been charged.

Keith K. Gaylord, 23, was fatally shot Sept. 30 at 1621 S.W. 37th Terrace. A man was charged with crimes that included first-degree murder, but those charges were dismissed Nov. 18 without prejudice, meaning they could be re-filed. A second man was also arrested, but no record could be found of his ever being charged in the case.

Here are homicides in which defendants face charges

Defendants face criminal charges in this year's other 10 homicides on the Topeka police list.

• Gregory Butts, 55, was fatally shot Sept. 29 at 3530 S.W. Kerry Ave. Eric D. Perkins, 39, was arrested after being wounded later that day in a gun battle with law enforcement officers at S. 6th and Kansas Avenue. He faces charges that include first-degree murder. Perkins is awaiting the scheduling of a preliminary hearing.

• Harvey Baker, 71, was found dead of blunt trauma injuries May 5 at 1900 N.W. Lyman Road, Lot 16. Vicki L. Shelton, 61, is to be tried beginning June 23 on charges that include first-degree murder.

• Dianna Bloom, 68, was found after being fatally injured Oct. 8 at 236 Knox Ave. Elisha R.A. Burton, 25, is to appear at a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing on a charge of first degree murder.

• Jahlel Brundidge, 18, was fatally shot Aug. 5 at 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd., Room 105. Andrew C.J. Quinton Jr., 40, and Cassie K. Holden, 31, to appear at a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing on charges that include first-degree murder.

• Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, was fatally shot June 18 at 711 S.E. Branner. Nancy P. Cervantes, 30, is to be tried beginning May 22 on charges that include second-degree murder.

• Louis Cantrell, 39, was fatally shot July 5 at 235 S.E. Lawrence. Jaheim K.L. Brown, 21, is to appear at a Jan. 9 preliminary hearing on charges that include second-degree murder.

• John Grubb Jr., 63, was found deceased Sept. 30 near S.E. 2nd and Quincy. Cody M. Degand, 26, is to appear at a Feb. 23 preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree murder.

• Brielle Jones, 6 months, died of blunt trauma injuries March 30 at 1418 S.W. Byron, Apt. 5. Her father, Tray'vonne D. Jones, 19, is to be tried beginning April 24 on charges that include first-degree murder.

• Sam Rice, 53, died in May 15 in a collision between a car and the motorcycle he was riding at S.E. 6th and Chandler. Geovany A. Arellano, 24, is to be tried beginning March 27 on charges that include first-degree murder.

• Kirk Sexton, 34, was fatally shot July 16 at 910 S.W. 8th Ave., Apt. 8. Emmanuel R. Walker, 35, is to appear at a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing on charges that include first-degree murder.

