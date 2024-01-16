Who were the two Florida Lottery winners on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

There were two winners in the drawings held Monday, Jan. 15 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Monday included: Powerball, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Monday's results:

Powerball results from Monday, Jan. 15 drawing

Winning numbers: 13-30-35-49-59 Powerball: 4 PowerPlay: 3

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 17 for estimated jackpot of $102 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: No winning tickets sold

Double Play winning numbers: 6-16-23-60-62 Powerball: 17

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Common Powerball numbers: Powerball numbers you need to know: These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win

Cash4Life winning numbers from Monday, Jan. 15 drawing

Winning numbers: 17-28-30-37-48 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 16

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Monday, Jan. 15

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 5-19-22-25-32

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 16

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Monday, Jan. 15

Winning numbers evening drawing: 2-10-16-24-34

Jackpot: $58,692.92

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold

Publix Liquor Store, 1400 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs - QP

Stuff N Such, 5401 Collins Ave. Unit CU-1, Miami Beach - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 16

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Monday, Jan. 15 drawing

Morning: 14 winners

Matinee: 9 winners

Afternoon: 5 winners

Evening: 4 winners

Late night: 2 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery numbers: Powerball, Fantasy 5 results on MLK Day