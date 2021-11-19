'They were two good men': Victims of Upper Bucks campsite killings remembered as killer sentenced

Eric Braxton and Arthur Hill were men who would do anything for their families. They also tried to help put kids on the right path.

Braxton, 41, was a teacher at a charter school in Philadelphia. Hill, 46, worked with troubled juveniles in Norristown. Both men enjoyed being with their friends and families, and also the outdoors.

On Oct. 19, 2019, the two were killed when they tried to intervene in a domestic violence incident at a gathering at the Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill.

Miles Jones, 41, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in their killings. He was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

"Mr. Jones shot Eric in the best place in the whole wide world: Eric's heart," Eric Braxton's mother, Carol Braxton, said during Jones' sentencing hearing.

Carol Braxton and other friends and family members lamented that the the two men would miss out on seeing various life events of their families. Dozens of friends and family members were in court in Doylestown on Thursday morning.

Eric Braxton missed his son's 18th birthday, and missed him learning to drive. His son, Eric Jr., told the court that his father was his best friend. He will miss his stepdaughter's college graduation.

"I just wish I had him back," Eric Braxton's son said.

Braxton's students also submitted letters to the court, stating how much they missed the teacher. At the time of his death, he was intending to get a master's degree in mathematics.

"There was no better teacher than you," one student wrote.

"You were the only teacher that I've seen with a smile on your face every day," another wrote.

Eric Braxton loved being outdoors, and wanted his loved ones to know there was more than the streets oh Philadelphia.

Carol Braxton said her son was a crucial member of the family, and his death left a hole in their hearts.

Eric Braxton, 41, of Philadelphia, was killed at the Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township on Oct. 19, 2019. The man who killed Braxton, Miles Jones, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Hill was part of an extended family with lots of brothers and sisters, according to his mother, Barbara Carter, who said her heart was broken because of his death.

Hill missed the birth of his grandchild, who will never know him.

"You could have left," his son, Justin Hill, told Jones. "You had that chance."

"Miles Jones, you have impacted a lot of people with your actions," Hill's brother, Khalil Carter, said. "Especially me. I'll never get to see my brother again."

Carter said sometimes he wishes he could see his brother one more time.

Arthur Hill, a close friend of Braxton, also enjoyed the outdoors, and regularly invited friends to join them on camping trips.

Justin Hill said his father showed up at 5:30 a.m. the day he was killed to make sure he and his brother were going on the camping trip.

"They were two good men," Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka said in court.

Arthur Hill, 46, of Philadelphia, was killed at the Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township on Oct. 19, 2019. The man who killed Braxton, Miles Jones, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Jones had been at the campground at the invitation of his then-girlfriend. Jones, who did not know anyone else at the campgrounds, was picked up by her and driven to the gathering.

Early that morning, Jones and the woman got into an argument, prompting him to flip the tent they were staying in, with her in it. Arthur Hill and his sons came to help, and Jones pushed him. His son punched Jones, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, he told them they would pay.

Jones was placed in a car to await a ride for him. While in the car, he reached into his bag, got a handgun, and headed toward the campground, where he shot Eric Braxton, who was trying to get Jones to stop coming closer.

Jones then fired two more times, with one bullet striking Hill and the other hitting a car.

He taunted the guests, who had scattered into the woods, and told them to call the police, according to prosecutors.

Jones' attorneys argued that Jones was acting in self-defense, and that he was beaten by members of the group while he was in an area he was unfamiliar with.

Jurors, following a two-week trial, rejected that idea and found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count each of possessing a weapon and illegal possession of a firearm and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Jones' friends in court spoke highly of Jones, adding that he worked with kids with special needs, and had helped friends through domestic violence situations.

In sentencing Jones, presiding Common Pleas Judge Diane Gibbons said she did not understand how Jones, who helped his friends through domestic violence, would commit domestic violence himself.

"The man that you describe, is not the man he is," the judge told friends of Jones.

Gibbons criticized Jones for his self-defense claim, calling his story a "lie," and said both Eric Braxton and Arthur Hill had good intentions the night they were killed.

"They acted immediately to help," she said. "And it cost them their lives."

No group had beaten Jones, the judge said, adding that notion was not supported by physical evidence.

"This defendant took each man's life, and then came to court two years later and tried to take their character," she said.

Gibbons told Jones that he had shown no compassion or remorse for killing the two men. Jones declined to make a statement in court.

"It amazes me, after all this time, after all these years, you have absolutely nothing to say to them," Gibbons said.

Gibbons sentenced Jones to two life sentences, as well as the maximum prison sentence for all the offenses he was found guilty of.

Jones had faced the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors, after talking with the victims' families, decided to withdraw their intention to pursue it. Had they pursued it, there would have been another phase in which jurors would determine if the death penalty was appropriate.

No one has been executed in the state since 1999, according to the state Department of Corrections.

In 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would grant temporary reprieves for scheduled executions until he has received and reviewed a report from the Pennsylvania Task Force Advisory Commission on Capital Punishment, and there us an opportunity to address concerns satisfactorily, according to the DOC.

