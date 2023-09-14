Earlier this week, two residents of Stockton's Garden Acres neighborhood found two men dead inside their home, according to the sheriff's office.

The men were 34-year-old Edward Williams Belsheim Jr. E L, and 65-year-old Mickey O'Dell, both of Stockton, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

The two residents of the one-story home on North Oro Drive returned home around 2 a.m. Wednesday to find Belsheim Jr. and O'Dell shot to death, San Joaquin County sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent said.

One of the residents may have been a woman who was related to the two men, archived traffic from sheriff's radios suggests.

"(The 911 caller) is claiming that her boyfriend is on the ground covered in blood," a dispatcher can be heard relaying to deputies in radio traffic from Wednesday.

Minutes later, the 911 caller stated she found her father "also down" inside the home, the dispatcher says. The men appeared to have lived in the home as well, according to Brent.

The Record was unable to confirm the details from the radio traffic with sheriff's investigators.

Officials can't say publicly where in the home the men were found, or speak to a possible motive or suspect, Brent said.

That includes whether either man may have shot the other, or themselves, she said. However, it does appear that both had been killed shortly before being found, Brent said.

Investigators don't believe there is any threat to the community in connection with the case, she added.

No arrests have been announced.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record athttps://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Who were the two men found killed in east Stockton?