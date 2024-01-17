'We're unapologetically Christian.' Refuge of Hope CEO reflects on leading nonprofit

Refuge of Hope CEO Duane Wykoff will retire at the end of January. He joined the nonprofit in 2009.

CANTON − Duane Wykoff admits he didn't know anything about homelessness when he applied for the job of executive director of Refuge of Hope in 2009, so he didn't think he had a chance of getting it.

God, he said, had other plans.

On Jan. 31, Wykoff will retire after 15 years at the helm of the Christian mission at 715 Second St. NE which provides emergency shelter for men and free meals to the public.

The board has begun a search for Wykoff's successor.

Under Wykoff's leadership, Refuge of Hope has grown from a single, overcrowded facility to a three-building campus to accommodate an ever-growing need for assistance.

Elon Musk could learn a thing or two from the self-effacing Wykoff, who grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania. The closest he comes to boasting is sharing that he's an ardent fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

"I'm most proud that we're unapologetically Christian," he said. "We put God first in everything we do. We believe we're serving God by serving people in need."

'Our mission is to take men from homelessness to independence.'

In 2023, Refuge of Hope served a record-breaking 102,801 meals, up from 67,137 in 2020, and provided 17,553 nights of shelter for homeless men in its 66-bed facility; up from 11,561 nights in 2020.

The mission also distributed free donated clothing, blankets, household items and hygiene products to 22,209 recipients last year.

"Our mission is to take men from homelessness to independence," Wykoff said. "When I first came here, a board member, Al Buxton, told me that 'Our job is staying at the center of God's will, and we never forget that.' We try to do our best in serving people meals and shelter."

A retired human resources executive with Hendrickson, Wykoff said he was looking for more opportunities to volunteer and engage in ministry when he was urged to apply for the job at Refuge of Hope — a mission he'd never heard of.

He declined.

"I didn't know anything about homelessness," he said. "I didn't think I had a chance."

Four big issues: Hunger, homelessness, addiction and unemployment

But his wife's gentle urging got Wykoff to change his mind.

Upon arriving at Refuge of Hope, Wykoff created a three-year strategic plan and did a lot of learning, listening and speaking about the mission.

"We had four big issues," he said. "Hunger, homelessness, addiction, and unemployment."

Wykoff credits the mission's Development Director Jo Ann Carpenter and Shelter Director Scott Schnyders with educating him about homelessness.

"My learning curve was exceedingly steep," he said.

Under Wykoff, Refuge of Hope's men's shelter grew from 34 beds in 2010 to the current 66.

"Duane is a godly man who loves the Lord," said Carpenter, who also joined the staff in 2009. "He's been able to express his love of God by serving others in need. He came from the corporate world, and yet was willing to learn and embrace everything there was to know about serving homeless and hungry people. We've been on quite a ride these last 15 years, with God working through us to accomplish these things."

Refuge of Hope was launched in 2001 by a group of concerned citizens in a former nightclub at the corner of Third Street and Walnut Avenue NE. In 2009, the mission's soup kitchen was transformed into a meal ministry to serve more people.

Even with an addition, it quickly grew out of space.

New facilities added

In 2019, the ministry launched a successful $4.5 million capital improvement campaign, resulting in the 18,500-square-foot Ron and Dawn Hartman Center, which houses the men's shelter, mission offices and dining room.

"It was completed a year ahead of schedule, debt-free," Wykoff said.

In 2022, the mission added the 7,700-square-foot Community Care Center, which houses its clothing and health care services. A third, 5,000-square-foot building nearing completion will be used for storage.

Jeff Thouvenin, who oversees the mission's dining room, jokingly handed Wykoff a Cleveland Browns hat to wear.

"Duane is one of the best mentors I've ever worked under," he said. "He's a very kind-hearted man, even if he is a Steelers fan."

Kristie Woods, Refuge of Hope's director of community relations, credited Wykoff for the mission's positive impact on the community.

"Duane is incredibly humble," she said. "CEO may be his title but we operate as a family, making Duane more like the older brother. ... He never liked the title CEO. He has business cards that say, 'Duane Wykoff, Servant of Christ.'”

Woods said Wykoff worked hard to improve public perception of the mission.

"Duane will tell you things were tough when he started," she said. "The reputation was not always positive and it took a lot of prayer and creativity to provide. Things turned around during his time as CEO. He should be proud of what Refuge of Hope has accomplished because of how he has encouraged and led staff to bring about ideas that create solutions for our hungry, homeless and hurting neighbors."

Woods added that under Wykoff the mission has become an impactful organization.

"From identifying the needs in the community and working to meet them," she said. "To being able to meet those needs with a healthy, well-stewarded budget and income built upon Refuge of Hope’s growth into a fiscally responsible, trustworthy nonprofit that serves the Lord by serving others."

Stark County Family Court Judge Michelle Cordova, Refuge of Hope's board president, lauded Wykoff's commitment and leadership.

“Duane has done a wonderful job leading this organization in carrying out its mission to provide shelter for homeless men, meals and clothing for hungry and hurting neighbors in our community,” she said in a statement.

Wykoff, who will continue to volunteer, said he's grateful that Refuge of Hope has been able to help so many people.

"We thank everyone who has supported this ministry," he said. "We would not exist if God hadn't given them a heart to support us financially, and praying for us daily."

To learn more call 330-453-1785 or visit www.refugeofhope.org.

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com.

Refuge of Hope Meal Ministry hours:

Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; doors open at 10:30 a.m.; meals served through noon.

Dinner: Monday – Friday; doors open at 4:30 p.m. meals served through 6 p.m.

Stark County Homeless Hotline: 330-452-4363

