‘They were in and out;’ New video shows car that nearly hit girls being stolen in Greene Co.

The owner of a stolen car that nearly struck three 9-year-old girls is speaking out.

The stolen white Kia jumped over a curb, tore through a lawn, bounced up on two wheels, and just missed the three little girls.

“They were in and out in a matter of just a couple minutes,” said Leo Lashley.

Lashley said his neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a silver car pulling up in front of his mobile home around 11 a.m. Two people ran up to his Kia Soul while one stayed in that getaway car.

The camera showed the young men almost hitting each other as they backed Lashley’s car out of the driveway and took off. They then headed to a dead end. A few seconds later the camera shows the young men come back around, looking for an exit from the mobile home community.

“The caretaker told me he couldn’t believe how fast the Kia was going because I’m a typical senior driver,” Lashley said.

Lashley said his friends and family told him about what the Kia did in Xenia.

911 callers reported it going almost 100 miles an hour on residential streets, even near schools.

Things turned even more dangerous moments later, on Texas drive, the young man behind the wheel jumped a curb and tore through a yard.

The driver bounced onto two wheels while speeding within five feet of a trio of girls.

Thursday we obtained more new video showing the young men speeding to a stop at the dead-end of Texas Drive, getting out of the car, jumping a fence and then running across Route 35.

Sheriff’s deputies have not announced any arrests.

“I think these guys need to be caught, pretty quick,” Lashley said.

Lashley was making arrangements to have repairs done to his car and told me the money would likely come out of his pocket, to meet his insurance deductible.

Meanwhile, Greene County deputies are still working to identify the suspects in the videos.