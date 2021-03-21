We're Watching These Trends At DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating DFS Furniture (LON:DFS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DFS Furniture, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£376m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, DFS Furniture has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DFS Furniture compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because DFS Furniture's ROCE has reduced by 70% over the last five years, while the business employed 44% more capital. Usually this isn't ideal, but given DFS Furniture conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence DFS Furniture might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it. It's also worth noting the company's latest EBIT figure is within 10% of the previous year, so it's fair to assign the ROCE drop largely to the capital raise.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by DFS Furniture's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 8.2% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

