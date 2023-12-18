We're on our way to more than 600 mass shootings. We can't tolerate lax gun laws

So far this year, America has suffered over 600 mass shootings, more than the number of days in a year, and more than any other developed nation. In the United States today, about 58% of American adults have personally experienced gun violence, or know someone who has.

A family member of mine was on vacation in Las Vegas when a shooting event happened recently at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas; the campus is near the hotel area. I called and texted, and was relieved to find out that he was OK. He had not heard about the campus shooting; however, he did mention that there were heavily armed police patrolling the street.

Las Vegas police stand near the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a campus building.

This is what we have come to in America. Any of us, anywhere — stores, schools, hotels, campuses, houses of worship — could, at any time, become a victim of gun violence, or lose someone we love to it. As many as 86% of Americans want universal background checks for all firearms purchases, and 61% support banning assault-style weapons.

The same day that the Vegas shooting incident occurred, Senate Republicans blocked Democrats from bringing two bills to the floor that would have outlawed assault weapons and required universal background checks. Could the $3.6 million the NRA has spent since 2012 to oppose gun safety bills be influencing the GOP?

It was only a brief amount of time amount between when I contacted my loved one, and got a response that he was OK — but it felt like an eternity. People all over America are experiencing this every day; some people are living with post-traumatic effects of having experienced gun violence themselves. Others are losing their lives to it, or having to live each day without a loved one who died due to gun violence.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Vote in 2024 for representatives who will support and enact strong national gun safety laws.

Dianne Douthat

Wayne

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: US gun control: More than 600 mass shootings in 2023