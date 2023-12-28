What were West Michigan's top baby names in 2023?

Charlotte Winslet Corson is the second child of Steven and Jessica Corson.

GRAND RAPIDS — Charlotte and Theodore were the top baby names for 2023 at Corewell Health’s Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Charlotte finished third last year, and Theodore finished second. Both rose to take the top slot. In fact, seven of the top 10 girls' names for 2023 appeared on last year’s list. The list is: Charlotte, Amelia, Isla, Olivia, Sophia, Evelyn, Nora, Harper, Emma and Ava.

Isla, Harper and Ava are new entries to this year’s list. Evelyn was the top baby girl name in 2022. Eleanor, variations of the name Madalyn, and Violet fell off the list.

Meanwhile, six of the top 10 boys' names are holdovers from 2022. The list is Theodore, Oliver, Henry, Miles, James, Liam, Maverick, Ezra, Leo and Noah.

Oliver was the top baby boy name in 2022. James, Maverick, Ezra and Leo are new to the list, replacing Benjamin, Hudson, William and Jackson.

Eleanor Beth Prince was born to proud parents Andrew and Mackenzie Prince on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Holland Hospital also announced the most popular names among the more than 1,200 babies born at Boven Birth Center in 2023.

The top girl names there were Olivia, Nora and Eleanor, while Theodore, Levi and Oliver led the way for boys. Last year at Holland Hospital, the top three girl names were Emma, Madelynn and Nora, while the top boys were Henry, Maverick and Charles.

