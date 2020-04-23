'We're winging this.' Coronavirus protests tout independence as national groups eye election

Madison Elmer got the offer shortly after she and some friends started organizing a protest to oppose Wisconsin's coronavirus stay-at-home order: An outside group wanted to chip in some money to help pay for the rally she plans this week.

Concerned about the strings that could be attached, Elmer turned it down.

"We felt like it had a political agenda behind it,” said the Wisconsin native, who declined to name the group. “We didn’t want to be pawns in somebody’s else’s game.”

As protesters across the country plan to challenge statewide coronavirus orders, they fiercely resist a growing narrative that they are aligned with or funded by national groups, gun rights organizations or entities supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection – even as some of those groups take part in the events.

The protests, focused on rolling back stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus, snarled traffic in Michigan, blocking a hospital entrance. Thousands of cheering, flag-waving drivers cruised around Pennsylvania. Some demonstrations feature Trump campaign flags, but homemade signs – such as one in Tennessee that encouraged Americans to "fear your government," not the coronavirus – are more prevalent.

They have continued even as some states tentatively began reopening businesses and easing distancing guidelines. More than 46,000 Americans have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Trump encouraged states with fewer cases and deaths to begin bringing their economies back online.

Wisconsin had more than 4,800 confirmed cases of the virus by Wednesday and had recorded 246 deaths, according to the state health department.

Elmer said she started organizing a protest for Friday after hearing from friends who were struggling, not because they are sick but because they are running out of money. Friday was the day that Gov. Tony Evers' social distancing restrictions were initially set to lift.

Instead, they have been extended to May 26.

"I was listening to all these concerns, and I was sick of not doing anything about it," she said. "There are people suffering on both sides of this."

Republicans divided by orders

Much like the tea party movement that sprang up a decade ago, the coronavirus protests are a cultural eddy of conservative ideologies, from gun rights advocates to religious groups. Though many organizers insist the "gridlock" events and protests are nonpartisan, many have taken on the flavor of Trump rallies – including a smattering of campaign signs and the president's trademark red "MAGA" caps.

The events underscore how efforts to contain the virus have divided millions of Americans along familiar political battle lines.

Nearly 60% of the nation’s voters say they are more concerned about additional deaths from the virus than they are about the economic impact, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll this week. That sentiment is more prevalent among Democrats than Republicans. GOP respondents are divided – almost half are more concerned with the economy.

Alvin Tillery, a political scientist at Northwestern University, sees the protests – and Trump’s exhortations – as an attempt to rally his base when he has faced intense criticism from Democrats for his early handling of the crisis.

“It’s directed toward the blue states. It’s meant to distract from Mr. Trump’s incredibly poor performance in managing the crisis,” Tillery said. “It distracts but also gives them an issue that activates their desire to vote against the Democrats.”