Who were the winners and losers in the January Democratic debate?

WASHINGTON – Six Democratic presidential candidates made their case to voters Tuesday in their last national plea before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

While some candidates rose to the occasion, others struggled to make waves.

Here's a look at the winners and losers:

Winners

The four frontrunners

All eyes were on to the four candidates who have largely led in polling for several months: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

All four have at times led polling in Iowa, and are locked in a tight race in New Hampshire, whose primary follows closely behind Iowa.

Warren and Sanders were pitted against each other on whether a woman can be president, and their exchange on that issue was the only real contentious moment between them.

A CNN article published Monday reported that during a meeting between Warren and Sanders in 2018, Sanders reportedly told Warren he didn't believe a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders has fiercely refuted that he ever said that. Warren, after hours of media questions Monday, issued her own statement saying Sanders did tell her that. Both candidates have tried to de-escalate the situation after a day of back-and-forth in the media.

On Tuesday’s debate stage, Sanders again denied he ever told Warren that he didn't believe a woman could be president.

“How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could become the president of the United States?” he asked.

Warren maintained that Sanders did tell her that, but then turned her response into a discussion on the electability narrative facing women candidates, saying that the women candidates on the stage "outperform" the male candidates.

“The only people on this stage who have won every single election they've been in are the women,” she said.

Biden, who is leading nationally but has dropped in Iowa polling, was concise with many of his answers and laid out his points more clearly than he has in past debates. Buttigeig also steered clear of any real blunders.

In short, the top candidates avoided major mistakes and didn't do anything that would substantially diminish their current standing in the top tier of candidates.

Foreign policy

In the majority of the Democratic primary debates of the 2020 election cycle, health care has almost always dominated the first half-hour of discussion.

This time around, a foreign policy discussion opened the debate. The conversation focused mostly on Iran, as U.S. tensions with the country have flared after the killing of an Iranian general.

When asked by moderators whether they would allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar both said no.

“No,” Buttigieg said. “Ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon will of course be a priority.”

There was a small dust up between Sanders and Biden during the foreign policy discussion, where Sanders criticized Biden for voting for the Iraq war. Sanders said the Iraq war is the “worst blunder in modern history,” and has recently ramped up his criticisms of Biden's foreign policy history.

In addition to talking about Iran, candidates also discussed North Korea. When asked whether he would meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un without preconditions, as President Donald Trump has done," Biden said: “No, not now."

“We’ve given him everything he was looking for,” Biden said of Kim. “Legitimacy.”

Iowa

It goes without saying that the Hawkeye state was in large the focus Tuesday, with the venue hosting the debate just minutes from downtown Des Moines.

But several issues related to Iowa voters took center stage, such as infrastructure, child care and health insurance.

The moderators took turns to ask the candidates questions from actual Iowans.

In one instance, child care — a topic that has rarely been discussed in any of the other debates — was brought up due to a concern from a local mom who said that two-thirds of her salary went to child care.