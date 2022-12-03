We're working so that Kalibr missiles can only be deployed at sea bottom Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is strengthening the entire perimeter of the country’s border, and it has been working in the Black Sea area so that ultimately, Russian Kalibr missiles can only be deployed at the bottom of the sea.

Source: the president's evening address

Quote: "[In] Luhansk Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast – we're strengthening our forces. [In the] South, we continue to diminish the capabilities of the occupiers. [On the] border, we're strengthening the entire perimeter.

[In the] Black Sea area, we're working so that ultimately, Kalibr missiles may at the least be at the bottom of the sea."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that, as before, ‘the hottest, most painful’ situation is in Donetsk Oblast, and in particular, in the vicinity of Bakhmut and Soledar.

"We are doing everything to help our boys in this area. Our heroes who are holding the defence there. Everyone there deserves our highest gratitude!" he said.

