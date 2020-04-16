We're Worried About Divio Technologies's (STO:DIVIO B) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Divio Technologies (STO:DIVIO B) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Divio Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Divio Technologies has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the kr5.9m in cash it held at December 2019. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through kr26m. That means it had a cash runway of around 3 months as of December 2019. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Can Divio Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Divio Technologies's cash burn of kr26m is about 94% of its kr28m market capitalisation. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Divio Technologies's Cash Burn?

Because Divio Technologies is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real negative. But from what we can see its cash burn is extremely high, and we certainly don't envy shareholders their position. On another note, Divio Technologies has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

