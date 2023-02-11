Wereldhave Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Wereldhave (AMS:WHA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €162.7m (down 15% from FY 2021).

Net income: €57.3m (up from €226.3m loss in FY 2021).

Profit margin: 35% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

EPS: €1.43 (up from €5.64 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wereldhave EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 20%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 4.9% decline forecast for the REITs industry in the Netherlands.

Performance of the Dutch REITs industry.

The company's shares are up 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Wereldhave (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

