Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Werner Enterprises

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$186.3m

US$148.5m

US$128.2m

US$116.7m

US$110.1m

US$106.3m

US$104.4m

US$103.7m

US$103.8m

US$104.5m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Est @ -20.31%

Est @ -13.63%

Est @ -8.96%

Est @ -5.69%

Est @ -3.4%

Est @ -1.8%

Est @ -0.68%

Est @ 0.11%

Est @ 0.66%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4%

US$175

US$131

US$107

US$91.2

US$80.9

US$73.4

US$67.8

US$63.3

US$59.6

US$56.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$905m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$105m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.4%– 1.9%) = US$2.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.4b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$1.3b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$42.2, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Werner Enterprises as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.044. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Werner Enterprises, we've put together three additional factors you should consider:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Werner Enterprises (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does WERN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( NASDAQ:JOUT ) by estimating the...

  • Co-owner of Puyallup steel fabrication business pleads guilty to tax fraud of more than $1 million

    The indictment against Powell alleges that between 2010 and 2018, the company withheld $1,167,891 in payroll taxes from employees’ paychecks and failed to pay those funds to the Internal Revenue System.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock is Delivering Surprisingly Fast Growth

    Energy Transfer operates one of the most diversified midstream businesses in the energy sector. The catalyst was the company's acquisition of Enable Midstream last December. Enable Midstream added an incremental $369 million of earnings in the period.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. There are plenty of roadblocks still ahead to trip up an unwary investors, and Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, from Raymond James, doesn’t hesitate to lay them out. “In

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh losses at the Geico car insurer, where parts shortages and higher used vehicle prices boosted accident claims. Despite the huge net loss, "the results show Berkshire's resilience," said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst who rates Berkshire "neutral."

  • This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?

    Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Tesla 3-for-1 stock split will take effect on Aug. 25. What does that mean for investors?

    Stock splits allow investors to buy shares of a company like Tesla, Amazon or Google at a lower price. But should you buy a stock before or after it splits?

  • Apple’s enviable cash hoard is dwindling — and that’s surprisingly good news for the stock price

    Apple’s cash position is plunging, and that’s positive for both the business and the company’s shareholders. This theory was laid out several decades ago by Michael Jensen, an emeritus professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. In a now-famous 1986 article in the American Economic Review, Jensen argued that companies would be less efficient to the degree they hoarded cash above and beyond what was needed for current operations.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.

  • Blackstone is preparing a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up real estate bargains during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

    "Painful rally for many. We say fade S&P 500 above 4,200, go short S&P 500 above 4,342," Bank of America said.

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr

  • 3 Most Promising Cryptos To Watch in August

    Much like the U.S. stock market, the cryptocurrency market has been absolutely devastated through the first seven months of 2022. Although many cryptos have bounced off recent lows, even the largest...

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • New Buyback Tax Will Force Companies to Think Twice on How to Use Cash

    Tesla is cleared for stock split as Musk’s Twitter battle continues, Virgin Galactic pushes back launch of commercial service again, Wall Street’s deal drought could dry up year-end bonuses, and other news to start your day.