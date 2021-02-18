Werner Says Weather Hits Q1 Earnings; Capacity 'Cavalry' Not Coming

FreightWaves

Appearing at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, management from Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) said the negative impacts from recent winter storms would result in a 3- to 4-cent hit to first-quarter earnings.

The current consensus earnings estimate for the Omaha, Nebraska-based transportation and logistics provider is 67 cents per share.

Weather challenges

"Q1 weather has been a significant challenge to say the least," said Derek Leathers, vice chairman, president and CEO of the 7,800-truck carrier. Poor weather has forced drivers to park their trucks, resulting in a freight backlog that could take a couple of weeks to unwind. The costs of paying drivers on downtime along with a higher frequency in roadside service events has created a "clear-cut impact to the quarter."

The company has had to shut down more than 1,000 trucks per day recently. In past winters, it would only see up to a couple hundred trucks idled for a few hours at a time, mostly waiting for the storms to pass and roads to reopen. Widespread power outages have also slowed operations in some areas this winter.

‘Extreme oversold environment'

Other than the disruption from weather, truck demand remains "above normal seasonality," which Leathers indicated will only extend the current demand cycle. Heading into the stretch of adverse weather, Werner's trucks were oversold on a daily basis. The current weather wrinkle places its capacity in an "extreme oversold environment."

The runway for inventory restocking will carry demand for "multiple quarters," according to Werner CFO John Steele. He noted that most retailers reported "really tight inventory conditions" through the end of October, the close of the retail fiscal third quarter. During the period, increases in e-commerce and same-store sales significantly outpaced inventory additions.

"Since that time we had increases in COVID activity that slowed the ability of the suppliers to be able to deliver the merchandise needed," said Steele.

Capacity ‘cavalry' isn't coming

Werner expects to increase earnings year-over-year again in 2021, following an 8% increase last year. Part of that expectation is based on fleet growth of 1% to 3%.

Leathers believes the capacity headwinds facing trucking are structural. Even after four consecutive months of new truck orders above 40,000 units, a level normally considered well into capacity expansion territory, he views the current orderbook as indicative of "replacement-level" demand.

"You start at the production level, the manufacturing level, and you look at OEM comments and public statements and it adds up to roughly replacement-level builds regardless of what the order board says," Leathers commented. "They're not going to be able to produce 400,000 trucks this year. They're not going to be able to produce, in my estimation and their own words, 300,000 trucks this year. You're looking at replacement level."

The original equipment manufacturers faced significant downtime during COVID. Raw material and semiconductor shortages, in part due to import delays at the ports, are only adding to the production delays.

Capacity has also been curbed as driver schools produced 40% fewer graduates last year and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse recorded 56,000 driver violations, 82% of which were related to positive drug tests. Leathers expects that number to double in 2021 as only half of the industry's fleets have been added to the system.

Chart: SONAR: (OTRI.USA)

With transportation employment and truck counts still below pre-COVID levels, amid a high-volume environment, Leathers isn't expecting a capacity correction in the near term. "I don't believe the cavalry is coming anytime soon. Our job is to do the best we can to increase capacity with the trucks we have."

The expected shift in consumer spending from goods to services may not impact truck demand during 2021 either. Leathers believes a shift to services will not occur until widespread inoculation has occurred — peak season at the earliest in his view. But that is when most consumers start buying goods ahead of the holidays.

"They're not going to not buy this year and tell the kids nothing's under the tree because we are going to go to four concerts instead," Leathers said.

Werner's rate guidance calls for contractual pricing to increase by high single to low double digits in its one-way segment with dedicated seeing 3% to 5% rate growth. Leathers said Werner is seeing "those numbers and higher" currently but is sticking with the guidance, which admittedly is "consistent and conservative."

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • Texas Senator Ted Cruz under pressure to explain apparent Cancun trip as state reels from storm damage

    The Texas senator Ted Cruz was under increasing pressure on Thursday to explain why he apparently flew to Cancun, Mexico, abandoning millions in his home state who are freezing in a devastating winter storm that left millions without power or water and claimed dozens of lives. The firebrand Republican travelled to the Yucatan holiday resort on Wednesday with his family, according to Fox News, which said it confirmed the trip with a party source after images of Cruz in an airport departure lounge and on board an aircraft bound for Mexico circulated on social media. “The photos speak for themselves,” Fox quoted the source as saying. Other media outlets including Axios and CNN said on Thursday they also confirmed Mr Cruz’s mystery trip. It came as the state's woes deepened, with major new winter storm forecast to sweep across Texas Thursday. Officials warned Texans not to expect respite from sub-zero temperatures until at least Saturday, with the National Weather Service predicting tornadoes, bitter cold and more heavy snow from the fresh storm.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTrump comes out of hidingBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.

  • Store Owner Shot 4 Times, May Never Walk Again After Violent Robbery in Vallejo

    A store owner is now recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent robbery in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot four times in the legs by armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply at around 7:20 p.m., reports SF Chronicle.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Word of flight to Cancun from frozen Texas lands Senator Ted Cruz in hot water

    U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family, Fox News reported on Thursday, as millions of his fellow Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze, sparking a slew of criticism. The Republican lawmaker, 50, faced widespread criticism as photos circulated on social media showing him in an airport line, in a passenger lounge, aboard an airliner and departing an airport in Mexico. It was unclear when the photos were taken and Cruz's Senate office did not respond to multiple queries.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Texan pleads for help on social media as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeTrump comes out of hiding

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.