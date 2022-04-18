Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center runaway seriously injures 78-year-old, police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — A runaway from a local center for troubled youth seriously injured a Richmond resident early Sunday.

Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said the juvenile runaway broke into a residence and stabbed a 78-year-old. Officers had been searching for the runaway, who was apprehended.

Britt said the county's juvenile probation department decided the suspect would be detained in a juvenile facility with preliminary charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Case information has been forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges, Britt said.

Information about the suspect is not being released because of the juvenile's age.

The victim was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, which has a Level 1 trauma center.

Wernle provides residential treatment services for youth ages 10-21 with significant behavioral challenges, according to its website. Wernle's campus is at 2000 Wernle Road.

Britt said there are a lot of runaway problems connected to Wernle, but incidents as serious as Sunday's are unusual.

