Wersal announces run for Blue Earth County sheriff

Mar. 1—MANKATO — Lt. Jeff Wersal Tuesday announced he is running for Blue Earth County sheriff.

That means at least two veteran Blue Earth County deputies will be seeking to replace Sheriff Brad Peterson, who announced he will retire this year after 28 years as sheriff.

Capt. Paul Barta announced earlier he would run for sheriff. Both Wersal and Barta have long law enforcement records and joined the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office in 2002.

Wersal has been a Sheriff's Office supervisor for 15 years and in 2015 he was assigned to lead the multi-jurisdictional Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Wersal's dad, Donald, was a chief deputy with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. Wersal started working part time in the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office in 1998 and then worked for a few years in the North Mankato Police Department before joining Blue Earth County.

Wersal said the department Peterson is leaving behind is in great shape, save for some staffing issues facing all law enforcement.

"As far as the department goes, it's a well-oiled machine. We just have a good group of deputies.

"I'd be happy if Brad stayed here the rest of my career. He's a great boss and everybody would say the same about him, but he deserves to retire."

Wersal said as sheriff he would focus on violent crime and drugs, things that have been trending up statewide.

"You just need to be proactive in dealing with violent crime and drugs, which go hand in hand. That's what I've been doing at the (drug) task force," he said.

"My priority as sheriff will be to hold criminals accountable and stand up for victims ... As sheriff, I will work collaboratively with area leaders and inclusively with all members of the sheriff's office."

Wersal also pointed to his involvement in the community, including with Blue Earth County Pheasants Forever.

Wersal, 45, is a resident of rural Lake Crystal. He and his wife have two children.

The Sheriff's Office has 33 sworn officers, plus dispatch, administrative and jail staff.

Both Wersal and Barta have said the jail has struggled to find enough staff, an issue plaguing jails statewide. The county jail recently had to outsource inmates to other facilities because of minimum staffing requirements set by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Both also said they know there has been eroding trust in law enforcement in general and would work to keep and improve the public's trust in the department.

The filing period for sheriff candidates and other offices where there is a potential for a primary runs from May 17 to May 31.