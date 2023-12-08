Wes Nakagiri seeks fourth term on Livingston County Board of Commissioners

Wes Nakagiri

HARTLAND — Wes Nakagiri will seek a fourth term on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in 2024.

Nakagiri filed paperwork Monday, Dec. 4, to run for re-election. Nakagiri, a Republican, currently serves Livingston County’s District Four. He was first elected to the BOC in 2018.

District Four includes Hartland Township and a portion of Oceola Township east of Latson Road.

Nakagiri holds a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Kettering University in Flint. He also has a master's degree in applied statistics from Oakland University in Rochester.

During his tenure as commissioner, Nakagiri has served as chair of the general government committee and as board chair. He’s been recognized by the Michigan Asian Pacific Affairs Commission for his achievements in the field of public service, according to a release.

Nakagiri, who is often outspoken on conservative issues and was once a leader of the Livingston County Tea Party, has previously made comments in support of Ottawa Impact, a far-right fundamentalist group that's led Ottawa County in West Michigan since January.

This year, he also championed a resolution declaring county-appointed entities cannot promote private events or activities "outside the scope of the their mission." The resolution draft came directly after the promotion of local Pride Month events in a county-sponsored newsletter.

He says he'll continue to support "common-sense conservative policies."

Nakagiri will face Democrat Ella Nikitin, who filed to run for the seat in September. Nikitin, of Hartland, is the first openly trans woman to run for office in Livingston County.

