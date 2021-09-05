WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.33 Dividend

It looks like WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase WesBanco's shares before the 9th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, WesBanco stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of $32.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately WesBanco's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at WesBanco, with earnings per share up 9.7% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, WesBanco has increased its dividend at approximately 9.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is WesBanco worth buying for its dividend? WesBanco has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating WesBanco more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks WesBanco is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for WesBanco you should be aware of.

