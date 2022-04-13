Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wesdome Gold Mines:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CA$106m ÷ (CA$554m - CA$53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Wesdome Gold Mines has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 2.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wesdome Gold Mines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wesdome Gold Mines Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Wesdome Gold Mines. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 252%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Wesdome Gold Mines has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 302% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wesdome Gold Mines (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wesdome Gold Mines (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

