Wesfarmers' (ASX:WES) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Wesfarmers Limited's (ASX:WES) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$1.00 on 6th of October. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

Wesfarmers Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Wesfarmers' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 176% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.7%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 147% over the next year.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$1.55, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$1.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Wesfarmers' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wesfarmers' payments are rock solid. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Wesfarmers that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Wesfarmers not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

