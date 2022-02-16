Wesfarmers first-half profit dives as Omicron disrupts business

The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit due to COVID-19 curbs and supply chain disruptions, and warned issues including labour constraints will persist in the second half.

Last month, Wesfarmers flagged that a wave of Omicron infections in the country reduced physical traffic at its stores, weakening retail trading at its Kmart Group and Officeworks divisions.

The Perth-based conglomerate's half-year net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at A$1.21 billion ($870.8 million), compared with A$1.41 billion a year earlier.

"The group has continued to incur additional costs and experience stock availability impacts as a result of ongoing global supply chain disruptions, elevated team member absenteeism and delays with third party logistics providers," it said.

The Kmart Group, which made up roughly a third of total revenue in fiscal 2021 and lost about a quarter of its store trading days in the first half, saw its pre-tax earnings tumble 63.4% to A$178 million.

Wesfarmers paid an interim dividend of 80 Australian cents per share, compared with 88 cents last year.

($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

