Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Wesfarmers:

0.14 = AU$2.6b ÷ (AU$26b - AU$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Wesfarmers has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Wesfarmers's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Wesfarmers's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.0% average in the Multiline Retail industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Wesfarmers's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Wesfarmers's ROCE appears to be 14%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 11%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Wesfarmers's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:WES Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Wesfarmers.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Wesfarmers's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Wesfarmers has total assets of AU$26b and current liabilities of AU$7.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Wesfarmers's ROCE

With that in mind, Wesfarmers's ROCE appears pretty good. Wesfarmers shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .