Wesfarmers posts drop in annual profit on COVID disruption

The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 2.9% drop in annual profit on Friday, hurt by COVID-driven store closures, sticky supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs.

Retailers across the globe have been grappling with higher prices of raw materials, while inflation has also dented demand from consumers who have started prioritizing essentials.

In Australia, government-mandated store closures in the first half of the year to quell COVID-19 outbreaks also contributed to higher expenses and led to staff absenteeism.

"COVID-19 continued to present operational complexity and create increased trading variability during the year," Wesfarmers said, referring to its home improvement chain Bunnings.

But performance improved at Bunnings - which brings in more than two-thirds of the company's profit - after a weak first half, with total store sales rising 7.8% in the latter six months.

The company said net profit after tax, excluding one-off costs, came in at A$2.35 billion ($1.64 billion), compared with A$2.42 billion a year earlier. The figure beat the A$2.22 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Wesfarmers expects net capital expenditure of between A$1 billion and A$1.25 billion for fiscal 2023, compared to A$884 million in the reported period.

($1 = 1.4331 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors, remained strong as companies and governments work towards meeting their climate targets. The rare earths minerals are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops. "Rare earths prices were sustained at high levels during the second half of the year and the NdPr market price remained 70% to 80% higher than in the same period last year," said Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights, responding to China flight cancellations

    The U.S. government said on Thursday it would suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will suspend 26 flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines starting Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Russia’s kangaroo court in Mariupol seeks to distract from war crimes, U.S. State Department says

    The planned show trials in occupied Mariupol of Ukrainian defenders captured by Russia is an attempt to divert attention from the numerous and well-documented war crimes Russia has committed, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press statement on Aug. 24.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Burlington Stock Drops on Cut to Earnings Forecast. Lower-Income Shoppers Are Under Pressure.

    The off-price retailer's earnings for the fiscal second quarter were higher than expected but same-store sales fell more than management had predicted.

  • Bear of the Day: Burlington Stores (BURL)

    Not all discount retailers have hit the mark over the last few quarters.

  • China faces heatwave havoc on power, crops and livestock

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Extreme heat in China played havoc on Wednesday despite lower temperatures in some regions, with authorities across the Yangtze river basin scrambling to limit the damage from climate change on power, crops and livestock. China's heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is its longest and most widespread on record, with around 30% of the 600 weather stations along the Yangtze recording their highest temperatures ever by last Friday.

  • Erytech Pharma Culls Work On Late-Stage Leukemia Asset, Evaluates Partnership Options

    Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) will no longer seek approval for Graspa in hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) following feedback from the FDA. The company said, "the changing competitive landscape, combined with new FDA's requests for additional clinical data that would require significant additional resources on our part, led to the difficult decision to stop the development of Graspa in ALL." Erytech said it will now focus its resources on preclinical programs while pursuing st

  • Jailed Russian politician Navalny says he is back in punishment cell

    Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia, is serving an 11-1/2 year sentence after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, each with millions of followers, Navalny wrote via his lawyers that he had been sent to a punishment cell for five days for briefly walking without his hands behind his back in violation of prison rules.

  • Bill Bengen says inflation is 'the greatest threat' to his 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Inflation is "a scary thing for retirees" — how should it affect your retirement planning?

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • How to Claim Your Student Loan Forgiveness

    Here's who qualifies for the Biden administration's federal student loan cancellation program and how to get it.

  • Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Opendoor names one-time Amazon executive to C-suite role, succeeding co-founder

    Opendoor Technologies Inc. said Wednesday that Raji Subramanian will become chief technology officer on Sept. 6, succeeding co-founder Ian Wong in that role. Wong will become a technical adviser to Opendoor (Nasdaq: OPEN) CEO and co-founder Eric Wu. Subramanian came to Opendoor last year through the San Francisco company’s purchase of Pro.com, where she was co-founder and chief operating officer of the startup that digitized home renovation.

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.