Wesley Brice to be sentenced for March 2021 knife attack that killed motorist, injured a bartender

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for stabbing to death a 70-year-old man after pulling him from his car as he waited for a passing train on the city's near west side in March 2021.

Wesley Brice, now 24, will be sentenced by Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski at 8:30 a.m. for first-degree intentional homicide of Gary J. Bosar, 70, who Brice attacked as Bosar sat in a car at a railroad crossing at Fifth Street and Broadway. A person convicted of first-degree intentional homicide can be sentenced to life in prison.

RELATED:Suspect in Green Bay double stabbing on South Broadway charged with homicide

Zakowski has previously ruled that Brice was capable of assisting in his own defense.

Brice also was convicted in October of five other felonies: two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, substantial battery involving bodily harm, and criminal damage to property.

Green Bay police said that at about 7:30 p.m. March 15, 2021, Brice attacked on a 28-year-old bartender inside Rockabilly's Saloon, 709 S. Broadway. After Brice stabbed the woman in the face, shoulder and leg, she escaped to to Rum Runners, a bar at 715 S. Broadway. The bartender suffered multiple stab wounds, but survived the attack.

Brice left the bar. Police said the Rum Runners' owner phoned emergency dispatchers and was describing the incident when he saw Brice at the wheel of a car. Brice drove toward the bar owner, who leapt out of the way as the car crashed into a wall of Rum Runners. Brice got out of the car and pointed a knife at the bar owner, then ran toward cars stopped at a nearby railroad crossing. He pulled Bosar from his Jaguar and stabbed him in the chest, shoulder and upper arm.

Moments later, a man ran from the bar and pulled Brice off Bosar, who was rushed to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment, but died the next day.

RELATED:Wesley Brice convicted of injuring bartender, killing man who had been waiting for a train to pass on South Broadway in Green Bay

Story continues

When police arrested Brice, they said he told them "I am God" and repeatedly said his name.

These other charges against Brice were dismissed but read in on the day Brice was convicted: intimidating a victim by use of force as a repeat offender; substantial battery involving the use of a dangerous weapon; resisting or obstructing an officer as a repeat offender and disorderly conduct.

This story will be updated with Brice's sentencing.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 265-2070, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider

Green Bay Press-Gazette

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wesley Brice to be sentenced for stabbing motorist to death in 2021