Wesley Chapel man dies after forklift falls on him

A 23-year-old man died Friday night in Plant City when the forklift he was operating fell onto him, according to the Plant City Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an industrial accident in the 1700 block of Turkey Creek Road in Plant City around 6:45 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the man from Wesley Chapel was operating a forklift on the property when he lost control of the forklift, causing it to fall over.

People on the scene were able to remove the forklift, police said, but the man died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. No other information was released.