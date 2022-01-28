Wesley Hadsell’s ex-wife describes his bizarre behavior after her daughter disappeared

The last morning Jennifer Wright saw her daughter Angelica “A.J.” Hadsell alive was a bit chaotic but happy.

It was March 2015, and 18-year-old A.J. Hadsell was spending her spring break from Longwood University at home in Norfolk with her mom and three younger sisters.

At about 7 a.m. on March 2, Wright was trying to get the younger girls off to school, when her then-preschool-aged daughter, Abigail, became upset because she couldn’t find her favorite blanket.

Not long after, A.J. emerged from her room with Abigail’s beloved blanket, delighting the youngster, Wright said.

“Was she happy?” Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke asked Wright during testimony Friday in Southampton County Circuit Court.

“Oh, yes,” she responded.

Wright’s testimony came during the fifth day of a murder trial for her ex-husband, Wesley Hadsell. The 43-year-old is accused of killing A.J. Hadsell in 2015 and then dumping her body behind an abandoned home in Southampton County, about an hour’s drive from her Norfolk home. He’s charged with first-degree murder, non capital murder and concealing a dead body.

This is Wesley Hadsell’s second trial. The first trial in February 2020 was declared a mistrial over a dispute about what testimony jurors should be allowed to hear.

Wright said that as she was leaving the house on the morning of March 2 with her three youngest daughters, Wesley Hadsell contacted her to let her know he was going to drop his truck at the house and take his work van, which was parked there. Wright then asked him to leave the keys to his truck in the mailbox so that A.J. could use it.

Wesley Hadsell had moved out of the house a few weeks before at Wright’s request. She told jurors she asked him to leave because he was using drugs and behaving erratically.

When Wright got home from work later that day, things didn’t seem right. A.J. wasn’t there, but her wallet and coat were. There was laundry on the couch, with only about half of it folded. A bluetooth speaker was playing music nearby.

A.J. wouldn’t have left without finishing folding the laundry and turning off the speaker, Wright said.

“She was very meticulous about turning things off and putting them away,” she said.

A.J.’s younger sister, Justice, went into the room they shared and noticed some of her clothes and the bag she used to bring them home from college were missing. Later, the two found a note on a sticky pad in A.J.’s handwriting. It said, ‘Dear Madre, with everything that’s going on, it’s a lot to deal with.’”

“We just kind of questioned it because it didn’t make any sense,” Wright said.

Wright contacted a police officer she knew. An intensive police search followed, but it wouldn’t be until five weeks later that A.J.’s body was found partially buried in a ditch behind a house. Both of her eyes were blackened and there was bruising around her neck and chest. A medical examiner determined she died of acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.”

In the days after A.J.’s disappearance, Wesley Hadsell’s behavior grew even more bizarre, Wright said.

“It was very odd,” she said. “He was always coming and going. Just acting on edge a lot.”

He also spent a lot of time pointing the finger at someone else, she said: a friend of A.J.’s named Corey French.

But when asked by defense attorney James Ellenson if Wesley Hadsell had ever behaved inappropriately toward A.J. or touched her inappropriately, Wright said, “no.” A.J. was about 14 when Wright and Hadsell married, she said, and he adopted her later.

A.J. also had never reported any problematic behavior by Hadsell, Wright said. But when A.J. learned about his drug use, she didn’t want anything to do with him and had no plans to see him during spring break, Wright said.

In other testimony presented in the case this week, a young woman, who once dated French, and the woman’s mother testified about the strange and intimidating behavior Hadsell displayed when he came by their house to talk to them about French.

They said Hadsell was twirling a bullet in his hands and making no sense as he talked. He repeatedly referred to A.J. in the past tense even though she was still just missing at that time, they said. The mother, Teresa Carlo Thomas, said she became so concerned she went and got her gun and tucked it into her pants.

Thomas’ daughter, Lexy Carlo, testified that while her mother was out of the room, Wesley Hadsell told her, “If I had a gun pointed at your head, you would do anything I said. You wouldn’t be able to run or scream or anything.”

The Hadsell retrial is expected to continue next week and could to last up to a month.

