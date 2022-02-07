Wesley Hadsell found guilty of first-degree murder in adopted daughter A.J. Hadsell’s death

A jury on Monday convicted Wesley Hadsell of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his adopted daughter Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell.

The jury deliberated for about 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Hadsell, 43, was convicted of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body.

Last week, Southampton Circuit Judge L. Wayne Farmer dismissed a lesser murder charge, after the prosecution conceded that the state hadn’t presented enough evidence to win a conviction on that charge and agreed to dismiss it.

The three-week long trial was held in Southampton County, where the body of A.J. Hadsell was found dumped behind an abandoned home in April 2015. It was Wesley Hadsell’s second trial in the case. The first, held in 2020, ended in a mistrial following a disagreement over disagreement over what evidence the jury would be allowed to hear.

A.J. Hadsell, a graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, was attending Longwood University in Farmville when she disappeared in March 2015. She was on spring break and was staying with her family in Norfolk. Her body was found five weeks later, partially buried in a ditch behind an abandoned house near Franklin. A medical examiner determined she died of acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.”

Hadsell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the murder charge. Sentencing is set for April 4.

