Wesley Hadsell’s new murder trial for death of adopted daughter starts in Southampton County

Wesley Hadsell is back in court this week to face murder charges in the 2015 killing of his 18-year-old adopted daughter after a mistrial in the case two years ago.

The new trial is being held in Southampton County, where the body of Angelica “A.J.” Hadsell was found dumped behind an abandoned home in April 2015.

Jury selection began Wednesday and the trial is expected to last up to a month. Hadsell, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, non-capital murder and concealing a dead body.

A.J. Hadsell, a graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, was attending Longwood University in Farmville when she disappeared in March 2015. She was on spring break at the time and was staying with her family in Norfolk.

Her body was found five weeks later, partially buried in a ditch behind an abandoned house near Franklin. A medical examiner determined she died of acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.”

Wesley Hadsell wasn’t charged with killing her until November 2018, but Norfolk police quickly homed in on him as a person of interest. Police seized his van, where they found a shovel, a roll of duct tape and black work gloves. They also found a GPS unit that led them to the house where A.J.’s body had been dumped.

Hadsell’s last trial began in February 2020 but the judge declared a mistrial just a couple of days after it started. Hadsell’s defense lawyer, James Ellenson, said at the time the decision stemmed from a disagreement over what evidence the jury would be allowed to hear.

In his opening statement in the 2020 trial, Southampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke told jurors the girl’s mother had recently kicked Wesley Hadsell out of their house because he was using drugs and behaving erratically. Cooke suggested Wesley Hadsell wanted a sexual relationship with A.J. Hadsell and killed her when she rebuffed his advances.

Ellenson argued A.J. Hadsell was heartbroken after her relationship with her boyfriend had ended, and was taking an anti-depressant that could induce suicidal thoughts.

Wesley Hadsell has been incarcerated for much of the time since her death on various drug and weapons charges. He’s currently being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.

