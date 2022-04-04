Wesley Hadsell sentenced to life plus 15 years for the 2015 murder of his adopted daughter

A judge sentenced Wesley Hadsell to life plus 15 years for the 2015 murder of his adopted daughter during a highly emotional court hearing Monday in Southampton County.

Circuit Judge L. Wayne Farmer gave Hadsell the maximum allowed for each charge he was convicted of, including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and possessing drugs in jail.

A jury convicted Hadsell of killing his 18-year-old adopted daughter, Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell, at the end of a 2½-week trial earlier this year.

During the sentencing hearing, Hadsell continued to assert his innocence — suggesting A.J. Hadsell killed herself and saying she was depressed and was having problems with her boyfriend. The assertions drew a sharp rebuke from the judge.

“I have been wrongfully convicted of these crimes, but this fight is not over,” Hadsell told Farmer, saying he will seek to have his convictions reversed on appeal.

Farmer, however, said he believed the evidence in the case was overwhelming. The judge scolded Hadsell for trying at first to pin the crime on others and then, when that didn’t work, implying that A.J. Hadsell took her own life.

“To blame her — it’s offensive,” Farmer said. “You took a beautiful life and dumped it like trash.”

A.J. Hadsell was a freshman at Longwood University and spending her spring break at her family’s home in Norfolk when she disappeared on March 2, 2015. Her body wasn’t found until five weeks later, partially buried in a drainage ditch behind an abandoned house in Southampton County, near the North Carolina border.

A.J.’s mother, three sisters and other relatives didn’t come to the sentencing.

“It’s just too raw for them,” Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke said afterward. “They are just so incredibly hurt by what the defendant did.”

Farmer issued his sentence shortly after a former stepfather of A.J.’s had a violent outburst in the courtroom and was led away in handcuffs after a lunging at Hadsell.

Zac Hoffer had asked to testify during the hearing about the impact A.J.’s death had on him and his two daughters, who were half-sisters of the young woman.

Defense attorney James Ellenson objected to the testimony before it could begin, arguing that as a former stepfather, Hoffer didn’t qualify under the rules for victim-witness impact statements. The judge agreed and told Hoffer he would have to step down from the witness stand.

Hoffer, however, refused.

“No, no, no,” he yelled as several deputies tried to escort him out. “Anjelica was my daughter. This guy is a coward.”

Hoffer then lunged toward Hadsell, prompting the deputies to immediately surround him. They wrestled him to the ground, handcuffed him and took him out of the courtroom as he continued to try to break free.

Hadsell wasn’t charged in the case until 2018. His first trial began in 2020, but a mistrial was declared after just two days over a disagreement on what evidence the jury should be allowed to hear.

Prosecutors argued that Hadsell — who’d been kicked out of the house by his wife several days earlier because of his drug use and erratic behavior — abducted A.J. while she was folding laundry and listening to music in the living room. The laundry was half folded and music was still playing on the speaker when her mother got home later.

Investigators believe Hadsell abducted A.J. to sexually assault her and that she wasn’t killed until the next day. A line of bruises found across her chest were consistent with someone holding an arm across her chest, prosecutors said, and bruising on her chin likely was caused by someone holding it tightly in their hands.

A medical examiner determined A.J. died from acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.” The amount of heroin in her system was three times the lethal amount and her eyes and chin were blackened and bruised. The examiner, however, wasn’t able to determine if she’d been sexually assaulted because of damage inflicted on her body while left out in the open.

Hadsell insisted he and A.J. had a close relationship, but conceded she was mad at him when she found out he’d been using drugs and had been kicked out of the house by her mother.

While investigating Hadsell’s involvement, police found heroin and 9mm bullets in a hotel where he was temporarily staying. Police also said GPS, cellphone data and surveillance video from convenience stores put him in the area where A.J.’s body was eventually found on the day after she disappeared.

After A.J.’s body was found, Hadsell tried to distract police by telling a series of lies and planting evidence in various places, including breaking into the home of one of A.J.’s male friends and hiding a jacket that had her name embroidered on it among his things. Hadsell admitted during an interview with a local TV station that he broke into the house, but denied planting the jacket there.

Ellenson, his defense lawyer, argued at trial that A.J. committed suicide with an overdose of a medication she was taking for migraine headaches. He said A.J. was depressed over her relationship with her boyfriend and had been downloading images with captions related to suicide in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Hadsell declined to testify in his own defense.

A.J.’s mother, Jennifer Wright, testified that her daughter had been happy at the time. She described her ex-husband’s behavior in the days surrounding her daughter’s disappearance as erratic.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com