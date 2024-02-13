Wesley Rayton Sr. pleads guilty to murder after video showed fatal Topeka shooting

Wesley T. Rayton Sr. said he was firing a handgun up into the air when he fatally shot Michael Comp, but the homicide was caught on security camera video that showed he was pointing it directly at Comp, said the charging affidavit in the case.

Rayton, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the commission of a felony linked to the case Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court, said Katie Garceran, public information officer for District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Records indicated the plea was made as part of an agreement in which prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault, theft and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle with great bodily harm.

What happened?

Comp, 40, was found dead in a tow truck after police were called early the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2023, on a report of a shooting at 915 S.E. 34th, Garceran said.

Topeka police arrested Rayton near 2921 S.E. Adams after stopping a green Ford Explorer that a witness reported seeing leave the scene, she said.

"The driver, identified as Wesley Rayton, immediately exited the vehicle and got down on his knees and told officers his gun was in the Explorer," Garceran said.

"Wesley Rayton continually made voluntary statements including numerous times that he had done the shooting and that he didn't mean to," the charging affidavit said.

What led to the shooting?

"The subsequent investigation revealed that Rayton had been in a dispute with Comp over a vehicle," Garceran said. "On the day in question, Rayton saw Comp delivering a vehicle, so he approached his truck on foot and began shooting into the tow truck. Comp pulled away before crashing in the location where officers later found him."

The charging affidavit said a witness told police Comp was stopped in the street when Rayton approached on foot.

Security video showed that "as Comp is standing on the passenger side of the tow truck, Rayton approaches pointing a handgun at Comp," the charging affidavit said. "Comp retreats around the front of the truck, hops into the driver seat and begins to drive off when Rayton shoots at the truck several times. Comp drives off before crashing the tow truck."

Police found six shell casings in the street and determined that three bullets had struck the tow truck, Garceran said.

Two bullets appeared to have struck the front panel of the truck's steel rollback bed, the affidavit said.

One entered through the truck's back window, went through the driver's seat and struck Comp in the back, killing him, it said.

"The bullet traveled through his right lung, exited his chest and fell to the floorboard of the tow truck," the affidavit said.

An associate who had recently been buying vehicles with Comp from Rayton told police that a few weeks earlier, Rayton had fired a gun into the air during an argument with Comp, it said.

Rayton's sentencing was scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. June 26.

The case was investigated by Topeka police and prosecuted by deputy District Attorney Lauren Amrein and assistant District Attorney Benjamin Gienke.

