Wesleyan, other universities end legacy admissions policies after affirmative action's end

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are moving to update their admissions policies, with some choosing to end preferences given to applicants who are considered "legacy" students.

Wesleyan University, a selective liberal arts school, announced this week that it will get rid of its legacy admissions program that fast-tracks prospective students who have alumni or donor family members.

The university is ranked 18th best liberal arts college by the U.S. News & World Report and is located in Middletown, Connecticut.

In a blog post Wednesday, Wesleyan President Michael Roth wrote that the "highly selective" university values having students from various backgrounds and the legacy admissions policy has not aided in that effort.

Roth also wrote the decision to end the policy came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina in late June, ending a decades-long practice used by universities to diversify student bodies.

"We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no 'bump' in the selection process," Roth wrote. "As has been almost always the case for a long time, family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits."

Wesleyan uses holistic practices when looking at a student's application and that will continue to be the goal as the legacy policy is ended, he wrote.

"Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education," Roth wrote. "Applicants’ achievements and promise are carefully considered in the context of their respective schools, public engagement, and personal circumstances. We will continue to do all of this."

How are other schools handling legacy admissions?

In the wake of affirmative action's ending, multiple schools have been criticized for their continued legacy programs, including Harvard University, which currently has a federal complaint filed against it.

According to a 2019 analysis conducted for the plaintiffs in the Harvard and UNC affirmative action cases, 43% of Harvard’s white admits were made up of legacy students, recruited athletes, children of faculty and staff or were applicants affiliated with donors.

The current complaint against Harvard cites records indicating that 70% of Harvard’s donor-related or legacy applicants were white. Additionally, it states having a legacy status makes an applicant nearly six times more likely to being admitted to the Ivy League institution.

Some schools, like the University of Minnesota, are also updating their admissions policies following the Supreme Court decision. Other schools have also dropped their legacy admissions policies in recent years, including Carnegie Mellon University, Amherst College, MIT and Johns Hopkins.

How do legacy admissions policies impact student body make up?

According to an Associated Press survey from 2022, legacy students in the freshman class at some of the most selective schools in the U.S. ranged from 4% to 23%.

At Norte Dame, Cornell, Dartmouth, and the University of Southern California, the number of legacy students outnumbered the number of Black students in the class, according to the survey.

Contributing: Alia Wong, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wesleyan University to end legacy admission policy