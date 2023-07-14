Wesleyville police search for suspect after man in his 40s shot on Rose Avenue

Wesleyville police are searching for information and a suspect after a man in his 40s was shot in the borough late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported on Thursday at about 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Rose Avenue, according to Erie County 911.

Wesleyville Police Chief Robert Buzanowski said Friday the man was outside of his residence when he was shot. The man was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was last reported in stable condition, Buzanowski said.

Wesleyville police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Officers will be attempting to locate and speak with potential witnesses and are searching for video from surveillance cameras in the area, Buzanowski said.

The chief encouraged anyone with information, including video, to contact the Wesleyville Police Department at (814) 899-0681.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Wesleyville police search for suspect in shooting that wounded one man