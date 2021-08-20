WeSpire Webinar: Akamai Technologies Raises $400,000 for COVID Relief in Two Weeks

·1 min read

Register to learn how Akamai partnered with WeSpire and embarked on an ambitious giving effort with their employees

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- WeSpire

Innovative Giving in a Global Crisis - WeSpire
August 20, 2021 /3BL Media/ -

Innovative Giving in a Global Crisis

Akamai, a technology company based in Cambridge, MA, felt the impact of Covid-19 early throughout their global operations and a rapidly spreading cluster in Boston. They realized they could use the power of their network and broad footprint to catalyze support globally and quickly launched a public matching gift campaign that started with their employees and raised over $400,000 in two weeks.

Join Kara DiGiacomo, Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation and Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO of WeSpire on August 31st, at 12 pm ET in a conversation about how to rapidly innovate your giving program in response to a global crisis.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

  • Jump start your giving program through story-telling and equipping employees with tools to enact change

  • Stimulate employee connection with purpose and impact

  • Communicate effectively and engage all employees to shift your culture

  • Set transparent goals to measure your impact and hold yourself accountable to your commitments

Moderator:

  • Justin Lopez, WeSpire Marketing Manager

Speakers:

  • Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire

  • Kara DiGiacomo, Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation, Akamai

If you are unable to tune in live on

