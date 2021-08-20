WeSpire Webinar: Akamai Technologies Raises $400,000 for COVID Relief in Two Weeks

Register to learn how Akamai partnered with WeSpire and embarked on an ambitious giving effort with their employees

Akamai, a technology company based in Cambridge, MA, felt the impact of Covid-19 early throughout their global operations and a rapidly spreading cluster in Boston. They realized they could use the power of their network and broad footprint to catalyze support globally and quickly launched a public matching gift campaign that started with their employees and raised over $400,000 in two weeks.

Join Kara DiGiacomo, Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation and Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO of WeSpire on August 31st, at 12 pm ET in a conversation about how to rapidly innovate your giving program in response to a global crisis.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Jump start your giving program through story-telling and equipping employees with tools to enact change

Stimulate employee connection with purpose and impact

Communicate effectively and engage all employees to shift your culture

Set transparent goals to measure your impact and hold yourself accountable to your commitments

Moderator:

Justin Lopez, WeSpire Marketing Manager

Speakers:

Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire

Kara DiGiacomo, Executive Director of the Akamai Foundation, Akamai

