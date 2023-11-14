Wesseler charged with felonies

Nov. 13—DECATUR COUNTY — On Nov. 12, 2023 at approximately 11:03 p.m., deputies from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department were dispatched by Decatur County Communications to 6571 S. County Road 150 E. on the report of a battery that occurred between family members. The victim had left the residence and went to another residence.

Upon arriving at the residence where the victim was now located, Deputy Keith Lawson met with the victim who advised that Bryce D. Wesseler had battered him by slapping him the face, putting his arms around him and forcibly putting him onto a couch and also broke a finger on the victim's hand. Deputy Lawson was able to observe that the victim had a swollen, red face and his hand and arms were bleeding.

Deputies Austin Petro, Brandon Jones and Curt Harry, along with Deputy Lawson went to the residence of Wesseler. Wesseler allowed deputies into his residence where they spoke with Wesseler in the kitchen. While speaking with Wesseler, he grabbed an edged knife, approximately 10 inches in length from a countertop. Wesseler then appeared to take a stance in which he was going to fight with the knife in his hand.

Following deputies orders to drop the knife, Wesseler finally placed the knife back onto the counter. Wesseler was then advised that he was under arrest and a fight ensued while trying to get him handcuffed. Wesseler was finally handcuffed and transported to the Decatur County Detention Center.

Upon examination of the knife, it was determined that it was a plastic knife with a very real appearance.

Wesseler has been charged with:

* Intimidation as a Level 5 Felony

* Domestic Battery as a Level 6 Felony, and

* Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony

Under Indiana law, defendants are presumed to be innocent unless, and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com