Wessington Springs man sentenced to life for 2021 homicide

A Wessington Springs man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 homicide.

Mitch LeRoy Caffee, 39, pled guilty to one count of first degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, and one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, according to a release from the Attorney General's office.

He was sentenced Wednesday to life in the state penitentiary on the first degree manslaughter conviction and 15 years in the state penitentiary on the aggravated assault conviction, with the sentence to run concurrent, according to the release.

“Mitch Caffee’s actions resulted in the tragic death of a well-respected member of the community. Lorraine Redman will be missed by not only her family, but to all who knew her,” Jerauld County States Attorney Dedrich Koch said in the press release. “The hope is this sentence will bring some closure to the family in this very difficult case.”

Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema said in the release that Caffee's sentence was fit for his actions.

“Life sentences are reserved for the most heinous of crimes, Judge Pardy recognized that what Caffee did on March 24, 2021, fit that category of crime and pronounced what we believe an appropriate sentence,” Kempema said.

Charges stem from an incident in a Wessington Springs residence that resulted in Caffee shooting and killing Redman and assaulting another woman.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Mitch LeRoy Caffee sentenced to life for manslaughter in South Dakota