Wessington Springs murder suspect shot, killed wife's grandmother during 3 a.m. confrontation, affidavit alleges

Oct. 26—WESSINGTON SPRINGS — A Wessington Springs man charged with first-degree murder is accused of violating a no-contact order and breaking into his wife's grandmother's home before shooting and killing her, authorities wrote in an affidavit.

Court documents filed Tuesday say that police were called to the 400 block of west Main Street in Wessington Springs shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of an elderly woman who had been shot.

Authorities said the reporting party told a 911 dispatcher that her husband, Mitch Caffee, 38, was still armed and would not let her leave. The dispatcher could hear Caffee and his wife arguing over the phone.

In a phone call with negotiators, Caffee allegedly told authorities that he had shot his wife's grandmother, Lorraine Redmann, in the head with a .40-caliber pistol. Redmann, 90, was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Caffee was released from jail on Oct. 21 after posting a $2,500 bond for an Oct. 20 domestic assault and no-contact order violation, which was placed following a separate domestic assault arrest in August.

Caffee allegedly told authorities he went to Redmann's house to ask his wife why she had him arrested on Oct. 20. Caffee's wife told authorities she was staying with Redmann since Caffee's release from jail, as she was concerned for her safety.

In an interview with police, the wife told police that after returning to Redmann's home after work at approximately 2 a.m., Caffee arrived and forced the locked door open. She claims he pushed her onto the couch and said he wanted to talk.

Due to the commotion, the wife said Redmann then entered the living room, saw Caffee and left to grab a phone. Caffee allegedly confronted Redmann in her bedroom, and fired one gunshot.

Caffee allegedly told the wife "she's f---- dead," then forced her to her bedroom. She noticed Redmann's body in a pool of blood as she was pushed by Redmann's door.

Story continues

The wife said Caffee claimed the shooting was an accident as he reached to take the phone away from Redmann, and said he brought a firearm for protection from law enforcement.

After continued negotiations, Caffee released his wife from the home and surrendered without further incident.

A search of the house, conducted under a search warrant, located Redmann's body with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Authorities also found a firearm, holster and belt in the wife's bedroom.

Authorities wrote in an affidavit that the observations made inside the house were consistent with the wife's statements to police.

Caffee was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of manslaughter for the death of Redmann. He was also charged with varying degrees of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony, punishable by death or life in prison. South Dakota law does not permit any lesser punishment upon the conviction of a Class A felony.

Caffee is currently being held on a $1 million bond. He's due in a Jerauld County courtroom for an arraignment on Oct. 29.

Mitch Caffee Charges Redacted by inforumdocs on Scribd