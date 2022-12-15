Wessington Springs teen pleads not guilty following alleged stabbing attempt on relative

Dec. 14—WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — A Wessington Springs, S.D., man was charged after he allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a family member following an argument on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

According to court documents, Xander Thompson pulled out a knife and attempted to slit the throat of the family member following a heated discussion. However, Thompson held the knife backwards and was unable to do any damage. He then allegedly attempted to stab the family member in the stomach, missed, then fled the scene.

Court documents allege that, before leaving the property, Thompson took a large rock and broke out the front and driver's side windows of the car belonging to the victim.

According to court documents, the victim informed authorities that Thompson was diagnosed with mental health issues and that she worried he would attempt suicide prior to his arrest.

Thompson, however, was located the following Monday, Nov. 7. He was arrested and charged on multiple counts of domestic abuse and aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, as well as two counts of intentional damage to property, Class 2 misdemeanors.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Thompson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Upon conviction, a Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, with Class 2 misdemeanors carrying a sentence of up to 30 days in county jail and a maximum of $500 in fines. Restitution may also be ordered by the court.

Thompson's trial date has been set for March 15, 2023.