West 7th developers purchase the site of a former burger and beer landmark

The Dallas real estate firm that owns Artisan Circle announced Tuesday that it has purchased the site of the former Fred’s Texas Cafe at 915 Currie St.

Younger Partners said in a press release that it has not decided what it will do with the 6,501-square-foot site that sits next to its urban village in the West Seventh district.

Younger Partners acquired what was then known as Crockett Row in August 2022 and renamed the development Artisan Circle in November. Its revitalization plan includes new restaurants and a proposal to close Crockett Street between Norwood and Currie streets. Occupancy was at 77% when Younger Partners announced the new name in 2023.

The iconic Fred’s, known for its burgers and ice-cold beer, closed its Currie Street location after 43 years on Dec. 31, 2021, and reopened in 2022 at 7101 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Fred’s opened a location at 2730 Western Center Blvd. in 2011.