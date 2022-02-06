West Africa grapples with new wave of military coups

SAM MEDNICK and KRISTA LARSON
·4 min read

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — It's a pattern becoming all too common again in West Africa: Mutinous soldiers detain a president, then seize control of the state broadcaster to announce they've taken over the country. International condemnation quickly follows, but the junta remains in power.

West Africa's new wave of coups kicked off in Mali in 2020, followed by another in Guinea the following year, and then Burkina Faso late last month. Just a week later, gunmen also tried to overthrow the president of Guinea-Bissau in a machine-gun attack that lasted hours but failed.

Military power grabs are nothing new in the region: There have been nearly 100 in West Africa since 1946 but they'd dropped off over the past decade. Now the regional body known as ECOWAS is grappling with how to bring about a return to democracy in three of its 15 member states, where juntas have seized power in the last 18 months.

“It looks increasingly hard to argue against the idea of coup contagion – that coups in one place inspire them in another – following the chain of events in the past year,” said Eric Humphery-Smith, Africa Analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

The new spike in power grabs comes as the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert, faces growing violence from Islamic extremists, which in turn has caused people to turn against elected governments in both Mali and Burkina Faso. Neighboring Niger, hard-hit by Islamic insurgents, has also been vulnerable: Security forces stopped a coup attempt there last year.

“Coups in West Africa have been making a comeback for various reasons which bleed into one another,” said Rukmini Sanyal, research analyst for the Middle East and Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Regional political volatility is becoming entrenched, causing a slow erosion of democratic gains, she said.

And there's often widespread support for the government overthrows within the countries because people hope it will bring about new elections, she added.

After last week’s coup in Burkina Faso, people across the country lauded the military takeover, saying it was overdue. In Mali, thousands of protesters took to the streets in support of the ruling military after the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, imposed sanctions over delayed elections.

Guinea's junta also has benefited from the fact that ousted President Alpha Conde had become deeply unpopular because he sought to circumvent term limits and won a third term.

Governance and rule of law institutions are weak in many countries in the region, says Corinne Dufka, West Africa director for Human Rights Watch.

“And when societies are tested by insecurity and profound brutality against civilians, it may make some people more willing to accept less democratic military rule,” Dufka said.

Some blame the rise in coups on the fact that the juntas know they'll face little more than strongly worded statements. In Mali, Col. Assimi Goita got West African mediators to accept an 18-month transition instead of the year-long one they've asked for.

Since then, he's carried out a second coup by getting rid of the original civilian leaders in his transitional government and made himself president instead. He's since pushed back new elections four more years. While ECOWAS has imposed tough economic sanctions, Goita shows few signs of leaving power anytime soon.

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current ECOWAS chairman, called Thursday on his fellow leaders to address the problem of coups "collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.”

Critics, though, say the regional body needs to do more than issue statements.

“ECOWAS is a reflection of the countries so it means that as far as governance is concerned they have to improve it in each country and in all the regional or global organizations,” said Ablasse Ouedraogo, a former foreign affairs minister in Burkina Faso and president of the political party Faso Differently.

Civil society groups say leaders are struggling to meet basic security and governance expectations of their populations creating a breeding ground for coups and that regional bodies like ECOWAS and the African Union are quickly losing credibility.

“These institutions act more on the consequences than on the causes of the sociopolitical crises that lead to coups,” said Chrysogone Zougmore, president of the Burkina Faso Movement for Human Rights.

Meanwhile aid groups responding to the dire humanitarian needs across the region say pulling people out of crisis will take time no matter who's in power. Hassane Hamadou, director of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Burkina Faso, says new, dismal records are being broken every month.

"Violence has claimed the lives of around 3,000 civilians, forced thousands of schools to shut down and driven 1.6 million people into displacement, a jaw-dropping 18-fold increase over the past three years,” Hamadou said. “In this context, there can be no quick fix nor easy answer.”

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis notches new first: TV evening talk show guest

    Pope Francis has a new first in his papacy — an appearance as a TV talk show guest

  • Mali could set new election date after review of post-coup charter

    Mali could set a new date for elections after leader Assimi Goita asked lawmakers to review a transitional charter adopted after the first of two military coups that have upended the country's regional standing and relationships. The transitional council met on Saturday for an extraordinary session to review the transitional charter, which expires this month. Adopted following the coup that ousted late former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, it was supposed to pave the way for a return to civilian rule.

  • Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

    Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states. The nonprofits known as crisis pregnancy centers are typically religiously affiliated and counsel clients against having an abortion as part of their free but limited services. Estimates of how many abortions have been prevented by such programs are unknown because many states only require reports of how many clients were served.

  • Trucker Protests Against Covid Mandates Spread Across Canada

    The protests began in Ottawa on Jan. 28, sparked by Canadian and U.S. laws requiring truckers crossing the border to be fully vaccinated. But they have turned into a campaign against broader Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Analysis: As Mideast wars encroach on UAE, US gets drawn in

    The wars of the wider Middle East that long surrounded the United Arab Emirates now have encroached into daily life in this U.S.-allied nation, threatening to draw America further into a region inflamed by tensions with Iran. Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched missile and drone attacks since January targeting the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and the skyscrapers and beaches of Dubai. American forces at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, home to some 2,000 U.S. troops, twice have opened fire with their own Patriot missiles to help intercept the air assaults by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

  • Coups, COVID and row over Israel test African leaders at summit

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Leaders gathered at an African Union (AU) summit called on Saturday for the continent to have a bigger role on the international stage amid signs the bloc is struggling to forge a coordinated response to challenges from coups to COVID-19. The AU, formed 20 years ago to foster regional cooperation, has taken little decisive action in the face of six coups https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/w-africa-coups-show-limits-diplomacy-opening-door-new-players-2022-01-26 or attempted coups in Africa over the past 18 months, and the power grabs https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-coup-blow-france-sahel-military-mission-unravels-2022-01-25 were high on the summit agenda. AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat told leaders at the opening ceremony that the security situation in Africa required the bloc to take a new approach and called for "more active inter-African solidarity".

  • Engaged Canadian Olympians reunite at Beijing opening ceremony after 3 months apart

    “Name a cooler place to be reunited with your fiancé after spending the last 3 months apart… I’ll wait."

  • Watch the Ukraine Border to Gauge Russian Stocks

    As Russia continues to mass troops on Ukraine’s border, an attack seems more likely. What that does to Russian stocks.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Exelon Corporation (EXC)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Africa Union summit: Leaders complain about 'wave of coups'

    The military has seized power in five countries in the past year, mostly in West Africa.

  • Dakota Johnson Could Become the First Female Superhero In the Spider-Verse

    "Deadline" reported on Thursday, February 3, that Dakota Johnson is tapped to star in "Madame Web." It would be the first live-action female superhero film from Marvel.

  • S. Korea politicians criticize China over traditional dress

    Major South Korean presidential candidates accused China of laying claim to their culture after a performer wore a traditional Korean dress during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A woman in a white and light purple hanbok dress marched along other performers apparently representing China’s various ethnic groups as they carried the Chinese national flag during Friday's event at Beijing’s National Stadium.

  • Sense of FIFA influence hangs over Africa's football leader

    Throughout his election campaign and first year leading African football, Patrice Motsepe has struggled to shake off the perception of being under FIFA’s influence, particularly when it comes to the push by Gianni Infantino for biennial World Cups. “We are not going to sink to the level of those who say that the people of Africa cannot decide for themselves and they need FIFA and (president) Gianni Infantino to tell us what is good for ourselves,” Motsepe said on Saturday. The Confederation of African Football president was attempting to again distance himself from the FIFA president.

  • Honoring America's WWII "Ghost Army"

    This week President Joe Biden signed a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to some unsung heroes of World War II: the so-called "Ghost Army" – top-secret military units that deployed inflatable tanks and artillery, decoy soldiers, and fake communications to fool enemy forces. Jane Pauley reports.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Rubio says Putin's 'economy should be crippled and hurt badly' if Russia invades Ukraine

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy "should be crippled and hurt badly" if Moscow launches an incursion against Ukraine."I think that Vladimir Putin has to pay a high price if he does this, not just for him to pay the price, but for other countries to see the high price of doing that kind of thing and other leaders. And I think that price should be ... his economy should be crippled and hurt badly...

  • New video surfaces from Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The footage shows an alleged rioter saying he wants to “drag” former Vice President Mike Pence through the streets.

  • Couple files excessive force claims against Barstow police for wedding party scuffle

    The couple and others say they did nothing to provoke an attack by police officers hours after a wedding ceremony.

  • Man attacked by tiger after putting arm into enclosure at Florida zoo won't be charged

    A Florida man who was badly injured by a zoo tiger after putting his arm into an enclosure will not be charged, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

  • German leader's stance on Russia looms over 1st visit to US

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set off Sunday for Washington seeking to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster Germany's troop presence in Eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home.