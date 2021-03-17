West African court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan

BARRY HATTON
·3 min read

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cape Verde’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro who was arrested last year in the West African country can be extradited to the United States to face money-laundering charges, a lawyer said.

Geraldo Almeida, one of the Cape Verde attorneys representing Alex Saab in his fight against extradition, said his legal team would appeal the decision at the country's Constitutional Court.

“We’re hopeful the Constitutional Court will overturn the Supreme Court’s decision,” Almeida told The Associated Press by telephone.

Cape Verde, a small island chain off West Africa that was once a Portuguese colony, arrested the Colombian-born businessman last June when his jet made a refueling stop on a flight to Iran.

Saab’s attorneys argue that their client is immune from prosecution as a result of the many diplomatic posts he has held for Maduro’s government since 2018.

U.S. officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, his family and top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in the oil-rich nation. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly traveling to Tehran to negotiate deals to exchange Venezuelan gold for Iranian gasoline.

Almeida, the lawyer, told the AP that the Constitutional Court will have to resolve the differences between the Supreme Court’s decision and a ruling earlier this month by a court belonging to the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, to which Cape Verde belongs.

That regional court instructed Cape Verde to drop its extradition proceedings against Saab and pay him compensation.

“We believe it falls to the Constitutional Court to settle this legal imbroglio,” Almeida said.

“Our position, which we will continue to defend, is that the extradition has a political motive and that there is no guarantee that (Saab) won’t be handed a life sentence in the United States,” he said.

If a suspect faces a possible life sentence or a death sentence, Cape Verde’s Constitution forbids extradition.

Almeida said an appeal will be filed in coming days. He did not know how long the Constitutional Court might take to issue a decision.

The ECOWAS court in its ruling mostly rejected Saab’s argument that he enjoyed immunity as a special envoy of Maduro’s government. It also noted that Saab wasn’t on the San Marino-registered jet’s passenger list when it stopped in Cape Verde, preferring to keep secret his mission shuttling between two countries heavily sanctioned by the U.S.

However, it rebuked Cape Verde for allegedly not having an Interpol-issued Red Alert when it arrested Saab, and said his jailing also violated the country’s laws against arbitrary detention.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government that was never built.

The Trump administration had made Saab’s extradition a top priority, at one point even sending a Navy warship to the African archipelago to keep an eye on the captive.

In turn, Maduro’s government has vehemently objected to Saab’s prosecution as a veiled attempt at regime change by the U.S. government and has ordered him to resist extradition at all costs.

Saab's continued detention is likely to complicate any effort by Maduro to seek a fresh start with the Biden administration, as is the continued imprisonment of several Americans in Caracas, including six Venezuelan-American oil executives and two former Green Berets caught in a failed raid seeking to capture Maduro.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 things to know: Warriors have no answer for LeBron James and Montrezl Harrell in blowout loss to Lakers, 128-97

    After coming out flat, the Golden State Warriors had no answers for LeBron James and the Lakers in the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday.

  • Clint Capela

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 64

  • China Reportedly Tells TV Networks Not to Air Oscars Live and to Downplay Academy Awards

    The news comes after the Academy nominated a movie about the pro-democracy struggles in Hong Kong for Best Documentary Short.

  • Second person arrested in alleged assault of San Francisco Uber driver

    Arna Kimiai, 24, surrendered to authorities in San Francisco on March 14, according to police.

  • BBC Announces #FreeBritney Documentary ‘Britney’ | RS News 3/17/21

    The BBC has announced plans for the release of an upcoming documentary on Britney Spears and her conservatorship. The film, tentatively titled Britney, is helmed by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar and will center on the #FreeBritney movement and the singer’s recent court appearances. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3qXnHJG

  • Alibaba Browser Removed From Several App Stores In China

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) popular internet browser has been removed by several internet companies from their app stores in China, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. What Happened: Most of China’s Android app stores, including those operated by technology companies Xiaomi Corporation (OTC: XIACF), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., have blocked downloads or removed Alibaba’s UC Browser, as per the report. The move comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that Beijing’s crackdown on big tech companies was just beginning, the report added. China’s state-backed broadcaster CCTV included the UC Browser among several brands that it accused of flouting consumer rights in its annual name-and-shame program for the World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, according to a report by Bloomberg. See Also: China's Watchdog Looks To Regulate Online Deals Why It Matters: The latest move highlights Alibaba’s escalating feud with the Chinese government. Alibaba has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny since last year after a speech by co-founder Jack Ma rubbed the Chinese Communist Party the wrong way. The e-commerce giant was also forced to shelve IPO plans for its subsidiary Ant Group last year. It was reported on Monday that China’s government has asked Alibaba to sell its media assets due to concerns about the technology giant’s growing influence over public opinion in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. Price Action: Alibaba shares closed almost 1.5% lower on Tuesday at $226.93 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Alibaba's Ant Leads The Way Globally In Blockchain Patents Photo: Courtesy of Alibaba See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlibaba Asked To Get Rid Of Media Assets By Beijing: WSJAlibaba's Ant Leads The Way Globally In Blockchain Patents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Florida’s new law against texting while driving is rarely enforced, state numbers show

    A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy was heading east on Interstate 4 in his red Dodge Charger on a brilliantly sunny afternoon in Florida when he saw him: A young driver behind the wheel of a Jeep texting on his phone.

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of kicker Jake Elliott

    Philadelphia Eagles restructure the contract of K Jake Elliott

  • Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But two recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Earlier this year Smartmatic, a little-known voter technology firm, sued cable channel Fox News for US$2.7 billion alleging defamation for baseless reports of fraud in the November 2020 election. One day later Fox News canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” a program hosted by a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and repeater of his false assertions of voter fraud. Fox even broadcast fact-checking reports debunking its own anchors’ false claims about electoral fraud. Smartmatic also threatened to sue another news outlet, Newsmax, for large sums unless it retracted defamatory statements that claimed Smartmatic software was used to change votes cast in the presidential election. Newsmax backpedaled by publishing the retraction that “No evidence has been offered that … Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.” So, does the fear of losing money in a lawsuit dictate what news organizations will report and what they won’t? No. As a former journalist and now scholar and practitioner of media law, I believe there are enough safeguards built into First Amendment jurisprudence to shut down liars and still protect robust debate of opposing viewpoints in America. Can lawsuits stop misinformation without hurting free speech? JJ Gouin/iStock/Getty Images Plus ‘Steep hill to climb’ In a landmark First Amendment case almost 60 years ago, New York Times v. Sullivan, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that in the rush to gather and disseminate news, it is understandable that a news reporter may miss an important fact or interpret something wrong. Because preserving a free and robust exchange of ideas is vital to democracy, the court said it is worth the risk that some falsehoods may mistakenly be printed, and the press shouldn’t be punished for it. Thus, when a well-known person or company brings a defamation suit against a news organization, they must have a very strong case or they will lose. Defamation law heavily favors a media defendant. To win, it is not enough to prove the news outlet published falsehoods, even if the plaintiff suffered significant damage to their reputation. Plaintiffs must prove the news organization published information even with the “knowledge that [a statement made] was false or with reckless disregard for the truth.” Realistically, it means it is not worth suing a broadcaster or newspaper for defamation unless the lie is egregious, the damage to reputation is severe and the evidence of the news organization’s intention or recklessness in publishing the story is practically undeniable. That is a steep hill for plaintiffs to climb. Reckless disregard? But courts draw the line when a news organization publishes untruths that could have been adequately checked for accuracy, but reporters or editors carelessly or knowingly shirked their duty to do so. That is the linchpin of Smartmatic’s claim against Fox News. The lawsuit states Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell made the case for election fraud for weeks as frequent guests on Fox programs, but rather than fact-check those false claims, the lawsuit alleges, “Fox joined the conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software.” When Giuliani and Powell were asked to produce actual evidence of voting fraud involving the company, none was forthcoming, but Fox published their claims anyway. And Smartmatic sent the network a letter before the lawsuit was filed asking it to issue “a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports.” In response, the network aired several times an interview with a voting technology expert who debunked the claims of fraud, but it is not clear whether a two-and-a-half-minute interview was enough to undo months of broadcasting inflammatory and baseless claims of election fraud. Several legal experts believe Smartmatic’s lawsuit could be successful. Fox host Lou Dobbs interviewed an expert who debunked the fraud claims aired on the network. Steve Ferdman/Getty Images Rethinking defamation lawsuits Free speech advocates may complain that disgruntled plaintiffs sometimes sue not because information reported about them is untrue, but rather to silence a news outlet that they know cannot afford to defend the lawsuit. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] But there is a legal remedy for this, too. The District of Columbia and 30 states have laws, called anti-SLAPP statutes – SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” – that allow a defendant to get a case dismissed early in litigation and get paid attorneys’ fees and costs if the published speech is true and a plaintiff is suing just to silence the publisher. It is an effective tool journalism organizations can use to defend themselves against bullying plaintiffs. Depending on the state, the effectiveness of anti-SLAPP statutes and who is allowed to assert them can vary. Suing over illegal speech is a slow and expensive process. Nevertheless, defamation suits lodged against Fox News and threatened against Newsmax for false reports of fraud in the November 2020 election managed to quickly curtail misinformation spread by news networks, where years of excoriating criticism by public pressure campaigns and advertising boycotts did not. It is enough to prompt First Amendment advocates to rethink whether defamation lawsuits may be a valuable tool to protect – rather than a scourge that hinders – the dissemination of free speech and truth in American discourse.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nancy Costello, Michigan State University. Read more:How local journalism can upend the ‘fake news’ narrativeCoronavirus: News media sounded the alarm for months – but few listened Nancy Costello is affiliated with the Michigan Coalition for Open Government. I am a member, and former vice-chair, of MCOG, which advocates for government transparency. This group is not "politically active" in terms of donating to a political party, supporting candidates, etc. The group faces off against government bodies which are reluctant to release public records, no matter if there is a Republican or Democratic administration in charge.

  • Alibaba Asked To Get Rid Of Media Assets By Beijing: WSJ

    China’s government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) to sell its media assets due to concerns about the technology giant’s growing influence over public opinion in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Chinese officials were shocked at how Alibaba’s media business has grown despite the company’s mainstay business being online retail, according to the report. Alibaba’s media assets are seen as influencing the general public’s view and posing a threat to the Chinese Communist Party and its own powerful propaganda apparatus, as per WSJ. However, the government has not specified which assets would need to be divested by Alibaba. See also: How To Buy Alibaba Stock Founded by billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba has quietly built a portfolio of media assets over the years, including stakes in the Twitter-like Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) as well as video platform Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI), and the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post. The company also has joint ventures or partnerships with state-run media like Xinhua News Agency and stakes in other online as well as print news outlets. See Also: Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record 5M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report Why It Matters: Alibaba has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny since last year after a speech by co-founder Jack Ma rubbed the Chinese Communist Party the wrong way. Alibaba’s Ant Financial subsidiary was reprimanded for being a risk to the financial system and was asked to enact changes that could severely impede its business prospects. As a result, Alibaba was forced to shelve IPO plans for Ant Group. Jack Ma made his first public appearance after months in January this year. The entrepreneur had not been seen in public since Oct. 24 after he criticized China’s regulatory system at a summit in Shanghai. Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 0.7 lower on Monday at $230.28. Read Next: China's Watchdog Looks To Regulate Online Deals Photo courtesy: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlibaba's Ant Leads The Way Globally In Blockchain PatentsJack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philadelphia Eagles rework the contract of safety Rodney McLeod

    Eagles restructure the contract of safety Rodney McLeod

  • 5 Ways a Roth IRA Could Be Your Lucky Charm

    If you want to crush your retirement savings and unlock incredible rewards on your journey, the Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is one of the most captivating options available. This saver's secret has built-in benefits that you can enjoy before retirement, and it can be key to living the life of your dreams during your senior years. Most people have no idea how versatile the Roth IRA is, so here's a snapshot of all the hidden treasures you can enjoy on your financial journey.

  • The Royal Family Feels Anger, Shock, and Sorrow Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview

    The institution is reportedly reeling just over a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big Oprah interview.

  • Cardi B Mocks Candace Owens And Fox News For Gift Of Free 'WAP' Publicity

    The right-wing author and network have been clutching their pearls over the rapper's raunchy Grammys performance.

  • Eagles restructure Jake Elliott, Rodney McLeod

    The Eagles are one of the teams that has had to work to cut their commitments under the salary cap before the start of the 2021 league year on Monday afternoon and they created some more space by restructuring a pair of contracts. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts [more]

  • Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

    Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state. "I won't be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall - but I will fight it," Newsom said on Twitter on Monday.

  • Japan, U.S. oppose China's bid to alter status quo

    Motegi made the comment following his bilateral meeting in Tokyo with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the country with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin as their first trip abroad to strengthen Asian alliances in the face of China's assertiveness.Motegi also said both shared concerns over situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang Uighur region.Blinken and Austin's visit to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas visit by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's team and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders the United States, Japan, Australia and India - the Quad alliance.

  • Four people matching terror watchlist arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

    The Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed to Congress today that four people arrested at the southern border since Oct. 1 match names on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database, a congressional aide briefed on the correspondence told Axios. Why it matters: Three of the people arrested were from Yemen and one was from Serbia. The four arrests are more than the number of similar people taken into custody during recent full fiscal years, according to the source. In fiscal 2018, six people from Yemen and Bangladesh were arrested.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMost migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border come from Mexico or Central America and are seeking asylum, family reunification or better jobs in the U.S.Republican House members who visited the border on Monday said an unspecified number of migrants crossing the border had names matching those on the terror watchlist.Former President Trump and other conservatives have frequently warned — sometimes inaccurately — about foreign terrorists entering the United States via the southern border.The big picture: The watchlist is long, and it includes people who are "known to be or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities," according to the FBI.The Department of Homeland Security stopped more than 3,700 people on the watchlist from coming into the country during fiscal year 2017, ending Sept. 30, 2017.Most were stopped at airports.Editor's note: This story has been updated with further details about the watchlist.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sex addiction, not racial hatred, may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas where Tuesday's violence occurred or similar ones, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.