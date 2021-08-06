West African court to rule on Venezuelan's extradition to US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BARRY HATTON
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A protracted legal battle over the extradition from Cape Verde to the United States of a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro comes to a head next week when the West African country’s Constitutional Court is due to rule on the case.

Alex Saab was arrested when his jet made a refueling stop on the small island chain, formerly a Portuguese colony, on a June 2020 flight to Iran.

U.S. officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, the president's family and his top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in oil-rich Venezuela.

Saab is fighting extradition. His lawyers argue that he has diplomatic immunity because he was acting as a special envoy for Venezuela when he was detained in Cape Verde.

José Pinto Monteiro, Saab’s lead counsel in Cape Verde, said Friday there are two possible outcomes when the Constitutional Court sits on Aug. 13.

Either the judges throw out Saab’s appeal and the extradition goes ahead, or they accept that there are unconstitutional elements in the case and send it back to a lower court to correct them, Pinto Monteiro told a press conference via video link.

Cape Verde’s Supreme Court ruled last March that the extradition could proceed, and the Constitutional Court appeal is Saab's last hope.

Saab’s international legal team argues that the extradition has a political motive.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government that was never built.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa Covid chief John Nkengasong says vaccine saved his life

    Dr John Nkengasong says he is suffering from coronavirus but "wouldn't be here" without the jab.

  • Native clover species being dropped from endangered list

    A native plant called running buffalo clover that had been considered extinct is being removed from the federal endangered species list after bouncing back in a half-dozen states east of the Mississippi River, officials said Thursday. The perennial gets its name from the stolons, or “runners,” that extend from the base of its stems, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. Habitat loss and competition from invasive plants such as bluegrass and white clover nearly doomed running buffalo clover, one of the few native clovers in the eastern U.S. Most types that people commonly see in their yards originated in Europe, Thomas-Van Gundy said.

  • U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack off Oman

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Britain will raise a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action. Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday's attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

  • Mayhem for airline passengers and crew as 'hot vax summer' turns into 'hot mess'

    Airlines took aggressive moves to cut overhead costs when the pandemic hit — but experts say they overshot the mark.

  • Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of flights for 4th day in a row

    Thousands of passengers have been left stranded after the low-cost airline canceled over 60% of its scheduled departures, citing overlapping issues of weather, system outages and staffing shortages.

  • Venezuela to slash six zeroes from currency

    Venezuela will slash six zeroes off its inflation-battered currency the bolivar to make it easier to use, the central bank said on Thursday.

  • Analysis-Colombia's Duque likely to get tax reform, but little else, in final year

    Colombian President Ivan Duque looks likely to win approval for a long-delayed tax bill in his final year in office, but other unpopular reforms have little chance to pass a divided congress, analysts and lawmakers say. Center-right leader Duque has never had a congressional majority and anti-government protests in May and June diminished his already-weak popularity, making it improbable congress will back reforms ahead of elections in May, when the left could win seats on the back of growing social discontent. Lack of progress on economic, pension and labor reforms could spell longer-term problems for Colombia, whose credit rating has already been reduced to junk by two ratings agencies, analysts say.

  • Conor Lamb joins 2022 race for open Pennsylvania Senate seat

    U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation’s most competitive races. Lamb is seeking the nomination to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. The Senate race is wide open on both sides and is expected to be among the most expensive in the 2022 U.S. midterm election.

  • Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives in Poland amid personal safety concerns

    Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening and met with her husband on Thursday, days after refusing national team orders to fly home amid concerns for her safety.Driving the news: The 24-year-old Olympian received a humanitarian visa from Poland after deciding to defect from her home country when she received a phone call from her grandmother telling her not to return, Reuters reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • Nigeria's Decagon raises millions to finance and train software engineers

    This past decade, Nigeria has seen several companies cater to the development and growth of software engineers and tech talent in general. Two years on, the entrepreneur who is a household name has significantly scaled the company to new heights. Today, Decagon is announcing its $1.5 million seed round and a student loan financing facility of $25 million from Nigerian financial institution Sterling Bank.

  • The Perfect Storm Battering Ron DeSantis

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“We are in a crisis and this governor is raising money off of anti-Fauci merch and going to other states to do fundraisers,” Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says of Ron DeSantis.Yes, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reaching all-time highs in Florida, and its leader is hawking koozies and pretending everything’s hunky dory.“I don’t really understand what’s going on every single time that he opens his mouth,” Fried, who’s running aga

  • Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift: ‘That’s a huge red flag’

    People thought she should immediately "dump the guy." The post Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift: ‘That’s a huge red flag’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • New Hampshire man’s cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    A CNN team did not let the hot summer weather in Florida get in its way of tracking down a doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

    A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

  • Chaos in Manila as thousands rush to get vaccine before lockdown

    MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.