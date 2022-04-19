A West Allis man has been charged in a West Milwaukee shooting that's left a Milwaukee man in a medically induced coma

A 38-year-old West Allis man has been charged in a West Milwaukee shooting that's left a Milwaukee man in a medically induced coma.

Howard Brazziel faces charges of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, fleeing an officer and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Collectively, the four charges carry a maximum penalty of 53½ years in prison.

The crime occurred Friday morning, April 15, near the intersection of Miller Park Way and West Mitchell Street in West Milwaukee.

According to police and the criminal complaint:

West Milwaukee police responded to the intersection at 9:34 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they got there, they found a Pontiac sedan stopped in the right turn lane of northbound Miller Park Way, just south of West Mitchell Street. The driver's side window was broken out and a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

Members of the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived, provided medical assistance, and transported the man to Froedtert Hospital, where he was put into a medically induced coma.

Video of the incident was captured by cameras at the Goodwill store at 1716 Miller Park Way.

Police also talked to a driver who witnessed the crime.

The witness said they were driving behind the Pontiac and a black Ford Explorer, both of which were heading north. It appeared that the two vehicles were "driving together and driving at each other," the motorist said.

The driver of the Explorer then did a U-turn in the middle of the intersection, pulled up next to the Pontiac, pointed a gun outside of driver's side window and fired one shot.

West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci said the two vehicles were only in contact for a short period of time.

"They both kind of pulled out from similar areas," Nasci said. "It was a very short distance before the confrontation took place."

About 1:45 p.m., a West Allis police officer spotted the suspect vehicle near South 55th and West Rogers streets and tried to pull it over.

The Explorer increased its speed and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended near South 12th Street and West Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody. Police found Brazziel ducking behind a white SUV at a nearby auto body shop and arrested him.

Police talked with the passenger. She told police she and Brazziel were leaving a car wash on Miller Park Way and a sedan "sped up on them" and "seemed to be following them or scoping them out."

Brazziel then did a U-turn maneuver so their vehicle was facing traffic. She said she could not see what happened because Brazziel's body was in front of her, but only heard a "pop."

Brazziel then sped off, against traffic.

Later, when they were being pursued, she said Brazziel had her hold the gun. When the chase ended, she stayed in the car and put the gun under the seat and Brazziel fled on foot.

Nasci said the passenger and Brazziel are acquaintances and that no charges are expected against the woman.

When asked whether the woman's comments about the other car "following them or scoping them out" indicate a motive for the shooting, Nasci said that's the information they have.

"I mean, like any other crime, it really seems senseless at this stage, based off of what we have," he said.

Nasci said the victim remains in serious condition and police don't know if he'll be able to recover.

"We're just waiting for the medical people, that's kind of their forte," he said. "So, until they give us anything further on whether or not he's progressing or not progressing, we really don't know."

Brazziel's initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, according to online court records.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

