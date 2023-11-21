West Allis man missing, police ask for public's help

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man deemed vulnerable.

Police said 69-year-old Julian Ramirez was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. near 75th and Greenfield.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 152 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue or purple jacket, gray hoodie, black joggers and black house slippers. Police said he has brown eyes and gray hair.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said he left his group home on foot and is believed to have dementia.

If Ramirez is located, call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.