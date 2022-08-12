A West Allis mother has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in the death of her 6-year-old son

A West Allis mother has pleaded guilty to neglect and abuse charges in the death of her 6-year-old son.

Tasha Rockow, 32, entered the pleas during a plea hearing Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Rockow was charged in September 2021 with chronic child neglect resulting in death and false imprisonment in the death of her son, 6-year-old Hank Brown-Rockow.

Rockow restrained the boy in handcuffs for hours at a time, denied him food and refused him medical treatment for severe injuries from abuse, causing his death, according to a criminal complaint.

Hank died Sept. 6, 2021.

As prosecutors continued their work on the case, other charges were added. A count of repeated physical abuse of a child causing death was filed in March 2022. Later, a charge of second-degree reckless homicide was added.

As part of the plea deal, Rockow pleaded guilty to the chronic child neglect charge and repeated physical abuse charge and pleaded no contest to the reckless homicide count. She was found guilty on all three counts.

The false imprisonment charge was dismissed but will be considered for sentencing purposes.

The amended charges carry a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison, with a maximum potential of 40 years initial confinement, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson said in an email.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 6.

