West Allis OWI crash, 9-year-old hit, driver arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said a 9-year-old was hit by an impaired driver near 84th and National Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the child was trying to cross the street on a bicycle when it happened.

Investigators described the child's injuries as "significant." The victim was taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 73-year-old man, was arrested for OWI.