West Allis police have arrested a Milwaukee man in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Navy sailor

West Allis police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Navy sailor.

West Allis Police Department detectives and SWAT personnel arrested the 36-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday in the murder of Phoenix Castanon, according to a news release from the department. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

Castanon, of Eagar, Arizona, was fatally shot at about 2:40 a.m. May 8 near South 84th and West Becher streets, police said.

His fiancée, Ash Rodriguez, told the Arizona Republic that the two were planning an April 2024 wedding.

"He was always there to help, whether he knew you or not," Rodriguez said. "If he felt the need to step in, he would."

Castanon's career as an assessment sailor began in November 2020, said U.S. Navy spokesperson Matthew Mogle. He had been close to graduating from Navy technical school.

On May 9, West Allis police shared a description of the shooting suspect. Two days later, police released photos of the vehicle suspected of being used in the crime.

Charges are expected to be sought through to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, police said.

