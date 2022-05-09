West Allis police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old Arizona man

Police in West Allis have released more information about the shooting early Sunday that claimed the life of an Arizona man as they continue to search for a suspect.

Phoenix Castanon, 19, of Eagar, Arizona, was killed in the crime, the West Allis Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to the area of South 84th and West Becher streets about 2:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving several 911 calls about a male being shot, police said.

When they got there, officers found Castanon in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Police officers and firefighters provided medical attention, but Castanon died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Castanon was in the area with females he knew, police said. One of the females was walking along 84th Street and was approached by an unknown male suspect driving a vehicle.

The suspect started speaking with the female and scared her, police said. The female then ran to a vehicle that Castanon was in. Castanon got out of the vehicle and approached the suspect.

The two exchanged words and the suspect fired a gun, striking Castanon, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

Castanon's death is the first homicide in West Allis this year, Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher said. In 2021, the city had a total of two homicides.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police search for suspect in killing of Arizona man